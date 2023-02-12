Last year, Iowa played Rutgers for the first time in the next-to-last game of the regular season. Rutgers was a bad team, entering that game at 9-18 overall. At that point, Iowa was well into its big late season run, and with a victory the Hawkeyes would play Michigan for a potential share of the Big Ten regular season title. Rutgers had nothing but pride to play for and looked outmatched on paper. Despite everything at stake, Rutgers played Iowa close the entire way, and had the game as close as three points in the final two minutes. Iowa ultimately prevailed, but the game was much closer than anyone expected. Iowa and Rutgers face similar circumstances today. It’s not as late in the season, but Iowa sits just one game back of Indiana in the loss column in the Big Ten, and faces the Hoosiers in a rematch in Iowa City in the final game of the regular season. A loss against Rutgers would be devastating for Iowa’s conference title hopes. Rutgers, meanwhile, had nothing to play for but pride. The Scarlet Knights aren’t going to get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and have no realistic chance to win the Big Ten Tournament. But a win at Iowa would be a big college memory for the players and could be a big boost for the program for future seasons.

RECAP

Iowa started the game decently on offense, and scored 12 points in the game’s first five minutes. But defensively, Iowa had no answer for Rutgers freshman Kaylene Smikle. Smikle started 3/3 from the floor and had all 10 of Rutgers points in the same time span. Iowa started to figure things out on both ends in the second half of the quarter, and the Hawks led 29-18 after one. Iowa pushed its lead to 37-18 less than two minutes into the second quarter, and for all intents and purposes the game was already over. Iowa kept on rolling for the rest of the quarter anyway. Even when Iowa got the bench involved the Hawks kept scoring, and they led 60-28 at the half. 60 points was a program record for points in a half in a Big Ten game. Iowa kept rolling out of halftime, and pushed the lead to 50 at 86-36 with more than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Iowa went on another scoring run to end the quarter, and the Hawks led 97-42 heading to the fourth. Iowa got its deep bench involved for most of the fourth quarter, and Rutgers had its best run of the game. Iowa still ended up winning 111-57. The 111 points were a program record for points in a Big Ten game.

BOX SCORE

Molly Davis led Iowa with 17 points. More on her below. Caitlin Clark had 15 points and 10 assists. Best of all, she only played 21 minutes. Monika Czinano had 14 points and 5 rebounds in 16 minutes. Taylor McCabe had 12 points on 4/7 shooting from three. Hannah Stuelke was the final Hawkeye in double-figures with 10 points and 5 rebounds. Every Hawkeye who played scored in the game. A box score for the game is here.

DAVIS

Coming into the season, Molly Davis looked like a potential impact transfer for Iowa. At Central Michigan, she averaged 17.7 points per game in her three seasons, and was a consistent scoring threat from three and around the basket. The Hawks also hoped to use her more on the ball to relieve some of the pressure on Clark. Thus far, Davis has averaged almost 20 minutes per game for Iowa, but she is averaging just 4.4 ppg and 2.0 apg. Davis has done well at helping with ball handling duties, but really hasn’t been the scorer she was at CMU. In the first half of this game, we saw more of Davis the scorer. She shot the ball when she was open and scored a couple baskets attacking the rim off the dribble. By halftime, she was the team’s leading scorer with 13, even outpacing Clark. In a few big games this year—UConn and Indiana specifically—teams have been able to slow Czinano down. When that happens, Iowa needs another scoring option to relieve some of the pressure from Clark. Davis could potentially be that player, but she has to attack more like she did early today.

THE FUTURE

Last year, I thought Addison O’Grady could be the next big 5 at Iowa. She ran the floor well, was a defensive threat in the paint, and was comfortable with a jumper around the basket. If she could develop her low-post offense, it seemed like she had a ton of potential. It’s safe to say it hasn’t been the sophomore season everyone hoped O’Grady would have. She was replaced at the backup 5 early in the season due to inconsistent play, and hasn’t received consistent minutes for much of the rest of the year. Today, O’Grady got minutes in the first half again, and looked good in her time, making a few baskets and grabbing a few rebounds. She also looked good in her defensive rotations. Hopefully her solid play will be a morale boost for the rest of the season. She might well have a big role to play on next year’s team if she stays with it. Sydney Affolter is another player who could have a big role on next year’s team. Affolter has played 4-10 minutes in most of Iowa’s games this year and is usually good for one or two offensive rebounds or drives to the basket in her limited time. Like O’Grady, she got more time than usual in the first half today and looked good scoring, rebounding, and distributing. Affolter still has a ways to go with her game, but certainly looks like someone who could start and contribute in a big way by the end of her career. Finally, Taylor McCabe got an extended run for the first time in a while. McCabe took advantage, showing offer her shooting prowess, particularly at the end of the third quarter. If Gabbie Marshall moves on after the season, McCabe is the favorite to step in and take some of her minutes at the 2. Her shooting could be a big boost to Iowa’s offense next year.

NEXT UP