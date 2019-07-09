News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 07:09:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Numbers to watch for the Iowa offense

Fgay11hutawtskbwatok
Mekhi Sargent and the Iowa RB's are looking for more explosive plays in 2019.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

If there’s one constant about Iowa football it’s that there will be a portion of fans will be critical of the offense. That’s the nature of football fans in general, but it’s worth pointing out tha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}