



IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Thursday that sophomore Jack Nunge plans to redshirt the 2018-19 season.

The native of Newburgh, Indiana, saw action in all 33 games a year ago, ranking second on the team in blocked shots (25), fourth in steals (21), and fifth in scoring (5.7).

Nunge (6-foot-11, 235 pounds) is one of seven forwards on this year’s Iowa roster.

“After discussing with my family and coaching staff I have decided to redshirt this season,” said Nunge. “This decision is not related to an injury, but rather I would like to take the opportunity to use this year to grow my skillset and get stronger. We have an incredibly deep team and I look forward to helping make my teammates and myself better in practice this season.”

Nunge, who will have three years of eligibility remaining after this season, joins freshman CJ Fredrick as Iowa’s two redshirts in 2018-19.