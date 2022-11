While some five star prospects would be banging the table looking for snaps on defense, Xavier Nwankpa isn't one of those players. The Southeast Polk prep standout and enjoyed this opportunities on special teams this season and learning his craft by watching and gathering information from Kaevon Merriweather.



Nwankpa discusses his year of learning and being patient as he waits for playing time. He also discusses the recruitment of his high school teammate, Kadyn Proctor, and what advice he is giving him on the recruiting process.