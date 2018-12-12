Iowa quarterback coach Ken O'Keefe is always looking for development and improvement from the players at his position and he's seen plenty of it in the past year from starting quarterback Nate Stanley. O'Keefe dives deep into the leadership development from Stanley in the past year and how that relates to the overall program, starting at the top with Kirk Ferentz. And the Hawkeye quarterback coach also lets us in on how he uses his sense of humor in the meeting room and the importance of trying to keep things simple.

