Ken O'Keefe returned to Iowa City last year and found himself in the middle of a quarterback battle. The veteran coach has his starter already picked in Nate Stanley, but he has a pretty spirited battle underway for the backup job between Peyton Mansell and Spencer Petras. They aren't just battle for that job, O'Keefe says both are doing their best to push Stanley for his job. He talks quarterbacks and then goes down memory lane to talk about the 2009 win at Michigan State and his play call late in the game.

