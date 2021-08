As you might expect, quarterbacks were a hot topic at media day and one man who has thoughts on them was their position coach, Ken O'Keefe. The long time Iowa assistant discusses what he's seen from Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan so far in camp and he also gives us his view on if Spencer Petras is any different as a quarterback after working with a private throwing coach. O'Keefe also talks about how he once hired Kirk Ferentz as a coach at a prep school.