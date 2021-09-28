Offensive line looking for improvement

The theme this week for the Iowa offensive line is improvement. That starts with the ground game where the Hawkeyes struggled to open holes against a stacked defense from Colorado State.



That may become a theme moving forward as the Hawkeyes opponents try to stop their ground attack and dare Iowa to try to connect via the passing game. We visited with veteran Tyler Linderbaum and true freshman Connor Colby about the play of the offensive line. Linderbaum talked about trying to lead the group of younger offensive lineman and Colby discussed his rapid development, starting at guard, and what the film review was like this week for him.

