OMAHA, Neb. - Strong pitching performance kept the Hawkeyes right in the thick of a first round game in Omaha, but the bats couldn’t turn it on at the key moments.

A lack of pop from the Iowa offense resulted in a 2-1 loss to Michigan at the Big Ten baseball tournament at TD Ameritrade Park Friday. The sixth-seeded Hawkeyes clawed against the higher-ranked Wolverines for 10 innings before falling in extras.

UM had struggled in later part of its season. The Wolverines dropped five of their last six games and scored a total of 11 runs in the five losses. Despite that, their pitching and stellar defense were the reasons Iowa couldn’t come away with the tournament-opening win.

“For us it felt like Michigan had 15 fielders out there,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said. “You hit three balls off the pitcher and you don’t get a hit, they are making diving plays left and right. It was the same thing when we hit it to the outfield.”

A scary situation unfolded in the top of the second as Hawkeye first baseman Robert Neustrom blasted the ball right back at Michigan pitcher Tommy Henry. Henry was struck on his pitching arm. He tried to battle through the pain, but after a five-pitch walk UM decided to make a change.

That’s when sophomore Lorenzo Cain stepped up and delivered a short popup that just stayed inside the right field line to advance senior Matt Hoeg to third. With two outs, an error by Michigan’s first baseman allowed sophomore Ben Norman to reach first and score Hoeg to make it 1-0.

Despite the Wolverines backsliding in the later part of their season, they showed resilience, fighting back as freshman Jesse Franklin led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to tie the game at one.

After that, it was the Nick Allgeyer show. He tied career-highs in innings pitched (7.0) and strikeouts (9) and now has the third most strikeouts in single-season Iowa history. Despite his numbers, he felt like he struggled in comparison to previous outings.

“The first three innings I don’t think I threw a breaking ball for a strike,” Allgeyer said. “After the home run I settled in a little bit and got a lot more curveballs and sliders over.”

It looked like the Iowa offense never arrived in Omaha as Michigan pitchers Alec Rennard and Jeff Criswell mowed down Hawkeye batters from the fourth inning on. The Wolverines retired 20 straight batters to end the game. The Hawkeyes amassed just one hit and didn’t have a runner in scoring position after the second inning.

“I felt like we were lacking with some focus,” Heller said. “We had a couple chances in the first three innings to execute and get a bunt down and stuff like that and we didn’t do that.”

In the tenth, reliever Zach Daniels had back-to-back four-pitch walks and that put Iowa in the danger zone. Hawkeye pitcher Nick Nelsen would replace him, but it was too late.

All-B1G first-team selection Jonathan Engelmann would single to the shortstop to get bases-loaded. That’s when Franklin came back to the plate and used a walk-off sacrifice fly to score Christan Bullock.

Despite Wednesday’s loss, Heller still feels like that the Hawkeyes have done enough to get in the NCAA tournament. Iowa’s RPI currently sits at 66 as of this morning, but that will change once the results of Thursday’s game get in.

“I still feel like we are in a good spot if we can win a couple games,” Heller said. “You can’t look at it like we have to win the tournament. That’s too big to look at. We just need to win tomorrow and keep winning and hopefully things start clicking.”

The Hawkeyes return to action on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. central time when they take on the loser between Purdue and Ohio State. Junior Cole McDonald (3-1, 3.33 ERA, 51.1 IP, 48 K) will get the start for the Hawkeyes. The game can be seen on Big Ten Network or listened to on the Hawkeye Sports Network.

“At this point, its survival mode,” Chris Whelan said. “It’s win or go home. It’s one frame of mind right now.

“There’s no second chances with the situation we are in. We dug ourselves a pretty big hole and it’s up to the leaders to rally around everybody.”