Ogundele shapes up and ready to contribute

Last year was a bit of a lost season for Josh Ogundele. He battled illness and conditioning issues early on in the season and that led to very limited minutes behind All American Luka Garza.



This year Garza is gone and the door is now opened to the 6-11 big man to carve out a role off the bench for this Hawkeye team. Ogundele discusses how he has lost approximately 30 pounds and gotten his conditioning up to a much better level and how he is looking forward to playing against the top big men in the Big Ten Conference.

