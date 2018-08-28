One year ago, Josh Jackson went from an off the radar player to a second round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers. This year, Michael Ojemudia hopes to follow the same path by using utilizing one of the same methods that benefited Jackson. Ojemudia has hit the film room hard, like Jackson did last year, spending several hours each day watching tape. The junior defensive back feels that the film work is already paying off and will help to make him a better player this fall. Plus, he fill us in on the potential of true freshman Julius Brents.

