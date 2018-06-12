One year ago, Michael Ojemudia was battling Josh Jackson for the starting cornerback position. We all know how that eventually turned out. Jackson became the story of the year as an unexpected star for the Hawkeyes. One year later, Ojemudia is hoping to follow in Jackson's footsteps with a breakout season of his own this fall. He discusses what he learned from Jackson, leading the young defensive backs who have arrived on campus, and how Desmond King mentored him when he came to Iowa City.

