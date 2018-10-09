It was a bit of a mystery as to what was ailing Michael Ojemudia after he didn't start, but played on Saturday against Minnesota. The junior cornerback solved that mystery on Tuesday. A nagging hamstring issue limited his snap count last week and that led to Riley Moss moving into the starting lineup. Ojemudia is working his way back on to the field and perhaps back in as a starter at cornerback this week and he talks about his health, the play of Moss and Julius Brents last week, and much more.

