The Iowa offensive line feels like they are close to creating the holes in the running game, but it is little things and inconsistency that have held them back. On Tuesday, starting linemen Tristian Wirfs and Ross Reynolds discussed what they are being told in the meeting room from the coaching staff as to what needs to change. Wirfs also makes some interesting comments about a feeling of tension in the last few weeks that seem to have been lifted in the last two days at practice.

