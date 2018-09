Cut blocks have become a hot topic for the Iowa offensive line. Keegan Render and Levi Paulsen, who was flagged for one last week, go in-depth about what they are taught to do by the Iowa offensive line coach when it comes to cut blocks near the line of scrimmage and if the flags are going to impact how they block. Then they dive into what they have seen from Wisconsin on tape and the challenges of blocking their 3-4 defense.