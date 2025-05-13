Olympic Spotlight: Baseball Battles Oregon State

(Photo by @UIBaseball (Hawkeye Sports))

Both Iowa baseball and softball had an opportunity to solidify their postseason resumes over the weekend. Unfortunately, a tough loss for Iowa softball proved to be the end to their season and a series loss for Hawkeye baseball shrunk their margin for error moving forward. Let's take a closer look.

Olympic Spotlight: Baseball

Iowa baseball (32-17-1, 21-6 Big Ten) dropped their first two games against #10 Oregon State (37-12-1) 9-6 and 5-1 before battling the Beavers to a ten-inning 6-6 draw in Sunday's finale. A series win would have gone a long way towards securing Iowa's postseason position, but a pair of tough losses and an unsatisfying Sunday tie did little to push the Hawkeyes to either side of the bubble. Facing their toughest test of the year, the Hawkeyes battled hard throughout the weekend. In Friday's opener, the Hawkeyes fell behind 6-0 after 3.5 innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Iowa's offense came to life, cutting the lead in half with an RBI single from Caleb Wulf and two RBIs from Miles Risley.

Iowa clawed one more back in the bottom of the fifth and then tied the game on a huge two-run home run from Gable Mitchell in the bottom of the seventh.

Unfortunately, the Beavers pushed three runs across in the eighth inning and took the game 9-6. Three Iowa errors from the mound proved extremely costly in the game and ultimately proved the difference against a top-10 opponent. Saturday's game was decided by one big inning from Oregon State. A four-run third put the Beavers ahead and when the Hawks got on the board with one in the bottom of the sixth, OSU answered with one of their own in the seventh to keep the lead at four and take the game 5-1. It was a cleanly played games on both sides, but a few free baserunners and timely hits from Oregon State game them enough to take the win. The Hawkeyes had a few opportunities with runners in scoring position, but couldn't find the big hit that would have built some momentum. Throughout Friday and Saturday's games, it felt like the Hawkeyes had to be nearly perfect to hang with Oregon State's level of talent. To the Hawks' credit, they never looked tentative or afraid of their opponents, but every mistake felt amplified and every opportunity massive. First pitch for Sunday's game was moved up by an hour, as the Beavers had a travel deadline back to the West Coast, setting the stage for one of the wilder games of the year. Ben Wilmes and Gable Mitchell combined to give Iowa its first lead of the series in the bottom of the first inning and Mitchell came home to score soon after on a Wulf RBI groundout.

Wilmes knocked in a run in the bottom of the second to give Iowa a 3-0 lead and it looked as if the Hawkeyes might run away with the Sunday finale. But the Beavers showed why they're ranked in the top-10, shutting down the Hawkeye offense for the next few innings before exploding for six runs in the top of the sixth, taking a 5-3 lead over the Hawks. In an instant, it looked as though the Hawks would leave Des Moines deflated. Instead, the Hawks showed again the never-quit attitude that has driven them to the top of the Big Ten standings. Mitchell clawed one back for the Hawks in the bottom of the sixth inning and then the Hawkeyes played small ball in the bottom of the eighth, tying the game on a squeeze bunt.

A scoreless ninth sent the game to extra innings and also pushed the teams to the brink of Oregon State's drop-dead time for travel. With only 20 minutes or so before the game would be called, the 10th inning took on an added weight. Free bases and a HBP gave the Beavers the lead, but the Hawks stopped the bleeding to keep the deficit at 6-5. In the bottom of the 10th, as the clock passed the deadline for a new inning, the Hawkeyes came up with one more clutch hit, this time a game-tying home run from Jaixen Frost.

The Hawks weren't able to find the winning run and the game was called after 10 innings. The Hawkeyes will view the weekend as a disappointment, dropping the first two games in uncharacteristic fashion, with free bases and fielding errors. Still, the team never gave in against a highly-talented Beaver squad and came away with something positive from their weekend in Des Moines. The Hawks still sit first in the Big Ten, one game ahead of UCLA (37-14, 20-7 Big Ten) and have a competitive RPI (66th as of Monday night). For better or worse, the Hawkeyes final series of the regular season is a road trip to #5 Oregon (38-13, 19-8 Nog Tem). If the Hawkeyes want to claim the Big Ten regular season title, they'll need to take the series against the toughest opponent of the season. If they manage that, the bump in RPI should make them feel much better about their at-large postseason chances. It's been an awesome year for Iowa baseball, with an unexpected run to the top of the conference and a shot at both a Big Ten championship and an NCAA Tournament berth. While the weekend's losses didn't provide the boost fans were hoping for, it didn't take anything off the table either. It's going to be an exciting final weekend. Iowa kicks off its series against #5 Oregon on Thursday (6:00, FS1). The final two games of the series will be broadcast on BTN (5/16 -- 6:00, 5/17 -- 12:00).

Softball

Iowa softball's (35-18, 15-7 Big Ten) season came to an end last week, as the team fell 6-2 to Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament and weren't selected to the NCAA Tournament. In their first round matchup with the Nittany Lions, the Hawks fell behind in the second inning after a PSU two-run home run. A solo shot in the third pushed the lead to 3-0 for Penn State, but the Hawkeyes began to battle back in the bottom of the fourth. Soo-Jin Berry reached on a walk and after advancing on a wild pitch, she came around to score on a Devin Simon RBI double.

Penn State pushed their lead to 6-1 in the top of the fifth inning and while Berry drove in a run in the bottom of the inning, the Hawkeyes weren't able to muster a rally and avoid the upset. The final loss will leave a sour taste in the Hawkeyes' mouth but the season was undoubtedly a huge success. The team racked up their most wins in a season in years and added in an upset over top-10 UCLA. There were individual awards to go around too, as Jena Young was named first team All-Big Ten (her second in two years) and All-Defense while Jalen Adams earned second -team All-Big Ten honors.

The Hawkeyes will now turn their attention to finding their next head coach and trying to build on the progress from this season. Interim coach Karl Gollan is a top candidate for the position, especially given the team's show of resilience this season, but no announcement has been made from the athletic department yet.

Track and Field

Hawkeye track and field closed out their regular season at the Cyclone Twilight over the weekend, going through a final tune-up before they turn their sights on postseason competition. The Hawks had a pair of wins at the meet, including Kai Graves-Blanks running a 13.59 110m hurdles race to win the event and earn the 7th spot on Iowa's all-time list. Precious Irivi won the men's triple jump with a 14.73m leap. Six Hawkeyes set personal bests as the team continues to find ways to get better and better each week.