Nothing like seeing all of the spring sports on the schedule next week while the temperatures outside barely reach freezing. I can't imagine it's a fun time to be taking part in Iowa baseball or softball practice when you can't feel your fingers unless it's the feeling of them stinging every time you hit the ball (and the aluminum bats only make it worse). Still, it is a nice reminder that we're almost through the winter here. Within a few weeks, the temperature will be warming up, the winter seasons will be wrapping up, and we'll be turning toward the end of the school year. Lucky for Iowa fans, even the doldrums of winter are exciting because we have so many excellent athletes showing out each and every week. This week, it was Hawkeye gymnastics taking advantage of their nationally televised meet to earn an impressive win. Let's take a look.

OLYMPIC SPORTS SPOTLIGHT: IOWA GYMNASTICS

The #17 Iowa gymnastics squad took on #39 Nebraska on Monday in a meet televised on BTN and the young Hawkeye squad did not disappoint when the lights were brightest. The squad won four of the five events en route to a 196.475-195.300 victory over the Huskers. Freshman Karina Munoz was the star performer of the meet, taking home three event titles. She tied for first on the vault with fellow Hawks Linda Zivat and Jerquavia Henderson with a 9.850, tied for first on beam with teammate Adeline Kenlin after scoring a 9.925, and took home the all-around title as well with a total score of 39.350. Perhaps the most impressive part was that Munoz wasn't even initially scheduled to compete on beam until a late lineup switch saw her added. Munoz anchored the team in the event and put together a score that tied a reigning national runner-up in Kenlin. Jerquavia Henderson brought home an event title of her own on floor, scoring a 9.925. The low event for the Hawks on the evening was the bars, although even there Ella Castellanos put together a career-high 9.800 to tie for second. The bars were the Hawks' first event and a few early stumbles gave Nebraska an early lead in the meet. It wouldn't have been unheard of for a young team, at the tail end of a road trip, in their first televised dual meet, to see the first event go a bit awry and let it impact the rest of their meet. Instead, the Hawks bounced back to claim titles in the remaining four events, and when more adversity arose with the late beam swap, they rose to the challenge.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5SL8J+Ui/CflIs8YnI+PGJyPjkuODUwIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0thcmluYW11bm96el8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEthcmluYW11bm96el88L2E+IG9uIFZhdWx0ITxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVGt0N3hZcmU0aSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RrdDd4WXJlNGk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBHeW1uYXN0aWNzIChA SW93YUd5bW5hc3RpY3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SW93YUd5bW5hc3RpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjI3ODczNDIzMzAzODg0ODE/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7inpVhbm90aGVyIDkuODUwITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTGluZGFaaXZhdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGluZGFa aXZhdDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BySG9EWWI3 UDgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wckhvRFliN1A4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IElvd2EgR3ltbmFzdGljcyAoQElvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIy Nzg4MDU2MTg0MTY0MzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5 IDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5KlOe+4j+KDoy4577iP4oOjMu+4j+KDozXvuI/ig6Mg8J+SpTxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcWJhYnkwMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcWJhYnkwMzwvYT4gZWFybnMgaGVyIHRoaXJkIHNjb3Jl IG9mIDkuOTI1KyBvbiBGbG9vciB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2o2Rkt1RlhpcEQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qNkZL dUZYaXBEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgR3ltbmFzdGljcyAoQElvd2FH eW1uYXN0aWNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FH eW1uYXN0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIyNzk4MjQzOTcyNDE1NDg4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Iowa gymnastics' team ceiling is predicated on how soon the new lineup can settle in. Early returns have been extremely promising. Monday night's meet wasn't perfect, but seeing Munoz step up as a freshman and the group handle tough moments is a great sign. Henderson and Kenlin are continuing to perform at the star level they reached at the end of last season and each week we're hearing more and more about the new contributors. Coach Larissa Libby has the group exactly where she wants them to be as they continue to push toward the Big Ten Championships and while they no doubt have the talent to compete this year, this group is only going to continue to grow over the next few years. This is only the ground floor. It's going to be an exciting next few months and years for Iowa gymnastics. The Hawks are ranked #17 in this week's poll, highlighted by Munoz, who is ranked 1st in the Big Ten on beam (4th nationally), Linda Zivat, who is ranked 13th nationally on Vault, and Jerquavia Henderson who is tied for 14th nationally on floor. It's a short turnaround for Iowa as they'll take on Michigan State this Saturday back home in Xtream Arena.

HAWKEYE WHIPAROUND