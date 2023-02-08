Olympic Spotlight: Hawkeye Gymnastics Beats Nebraska
Nothing like seeing all of the spring sports on the schedule next week while the temperatures outside barely reach freezing. I can't imagine it's a fun time to be taking part in Iowa baseball or softball practice when you can't feel your fingers unless it's the feeling of them stinging every time you hit the ball (and the aluminum bats only make it worse). Still, it is a nice reminder that we're almost through the winter here. Within a few weeks, the temperature will be warming up, the winter seasons will be wrapping up, and we'll be turning toward the end of the school year.
Lucky for Iowa fans, even the doldrums of winter are exciting because we have so many excellent athletes showing out each and every week. This week, it was Hawkeye gymnastics taking advantage of their nationally televised meet to earn an impressive win. Let's take a look.
OLYMPIC SPORTS SPOTLIGHT: IOWA GYMNASTICS
The #17 Iowa gymnastics squad took on #39 Nebraska on Monday in a meet televised on BTN and the young Hawkeye squad did not disappoint when the lights were brightest. The squad won four of the five events en route to a 196.475-195.300 victory over the Huskers.
Freshman Karina Munoz was the star performer of the meet, taking home three event titles. She tied for first on the vault with fellow Hawks Linda Zivat and Jerquavia Henderson with a 9.850, tied for first on beam with teammate Adeline Kenlin after scoring a 9.925, and took home the all-around title as well with a total score of 39.350. Perhaps the most impressive part was that Munoz wasn't even initially scheduled to compete on beam until a late lineup switch saw her added. Munoz anchored the team in the event and put together a score that tied a reigning national runner-up in Kenlin.
Jerquavia Henderson brought home an event title of her own on floor, scoring a 9.925.
The low event for the Hawks on the evening was the bars, although even there Ella Castellanos put together a career-high 9.800 to tie for second. The bars were the Hawks' first event and a few early stumbles gave Nebraska an early lead in the meet. It wouldn't have been unheard of for a young team, at the tail end of a road trip, in their first televised dual meet, to see the first event go a bit awry and let it impact the rest of their meet. Instead, the Hawks bounced back to claim titles in the remaining four events, and when more adversity arose with the late beam swap, they rose to the challenge.
Iowa gymnastics' team ceiling is predicated on how soon the new lineup can settle in. Early returns have been extremely promising. Monday night's meet wasn't perfect, but seeing Munoz step up as a freshman and the group handle tough moments is a great sign. Henderson and Kenlin are continuing to perform at the star level they reached at the end of last season and each week we're hearing more and more about the new contributors. Coach Larissa Libby has the group exactly where she wants them to be as they continue to push toward the Big Ten Championships and while they no doubt have the talent to compete this year, this group is only going to continue to grow over the next few years. This is only the ground floor. It's going to be an exciting next few months and years for Iowa gymnastics.
The Hawks are ranked #17 in this week's poll, highlighted by Munoz, who is ranked 1st in the Big Ten on beam (4th nationally), Linda Zivat, who is ranked 13th nationally on Vault, and Jerquavia Henderson who is tied for 14th nationally on floor.
It's a short turnaround for Iowa as they'll take on Michigan State this Saturday back home in Xtream Arena.
HAWKEYE WHIPAROUND
The only other team in action for the Hawks this week was the Iowa track and field team, who split up to take part in three different events. At the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, Khullen Jefferson ran the men's 200 in 20.70, good for 2nd all-time in Hawkeye history. Austin Kresley and Gratt Reed each ran 20.87 to tie for 5th all-time and Damoy Allen ran a personal best 21.08 to set the 7th-best mark in Iowa history. In the women's 200, it was familiar standouts LaSarah Hargrove and Paige Magee who improved their spots in the Hawkeye record books with 23.50 (4th all-time) and 23.51 (5th) finishes respectively. Magee followed up her strong 200 with a blistering 8.13 60m hurdle time, almost two-tenths faster than her previous best and good for 2nd all-time in Iowa history.
The Hawks also took part in the Meyo Invitational, where Chole Larsen ran the 3rd fastest women's 600m in Iowa history (1:28.42), Gabby Cortez claimed the 5th spot all-time with a 1:28.47, and Alli Bookin-Nosbisch earned the 6th fastest 600m for a Hawkeye with a 1:28.89. Bookin-Nosbisch also ran a top-10 all-time 800m race at the event, finishing in 2:05.17 (3rd in school history). Clare Pitcher's 2:06.59 in the 800m was good for 5th-best all-time at Iowa.
Iowa sent its throwers to Ames to take part in the Iowa State Classic where Amanda Howe won the weight throw with a 21.18m toss. Howe currently holds the 2nd spot all-time at Iowa with a 21.23m throw from 2022. Alivia Bauer threw 19.40m at the event, good for 5th all-time.
The Hawkeyes will split up again next week, spending time in Fayetteville and Nashville on February 10th and 11th.