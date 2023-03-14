Welcome to the best sports week of the year. The entire winter/spring sport transition season is what sports fans' dreams are made of, with all the winter sports going through postseason competition just as the weather turns and the spring sports get started. It's the perfect combination, especially when a school is excelling in as many sports as Iowa has been lately. There's a lot to cover this week so let's dive in.



TRACK & FIELD

Iowa track and field sent five athletes to the NCAA Indoor Championships over the weekend and all five put together strong performances. Myreanna Bebe earned 2nd-team All-American honors in the 60m hurdles, tying her own school record. She narrowly missed qualifying for the Finals in the event. James Carter Jr. earned 2nd-team All-American honors in two different events. His 7.80-meter long jump tied for 10th and his 15.55-meter triple jump was good for 15th in the nation. Grant Conway finished 12th in the 60m hurdles, finishing in 7.83 seconds. Iowa's last two competitors were Peyton Haack and Austin West, who competed in the heptathlon. Haack had a rough opening day and sat in 15th place coming into the second and final day, but bounced back with a huge performance on day two to finish 5th and earn 1st-team All-American honors. Haack set a school record in the pole vault (5.26m) and set a total Heptathlon record for Iowa with 6,048 points. West wasn't far behind, finishing ninth with 5,965 points to earn 2nd-team All-American honors. It was a good finish for a team that has shown itself to be well-rounded throughout the year. Five All-American honors are a solid accomplishment and seeing these Hawkeyes put together their best performances when the lights are brightest was a treat. Track and Field is the one sport that has National Championships and then starts another brand-new season a week later, so each of these athletes, and the team, will have a chance to carry the momentum from their strong indoor season into their outdoor competitions. Iowa's first outdoor meet is scheduled for March 17th when the Hawkeyes will take part in the Hurricane Invitational in Miami.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZ+v8J2ftS3wnZes8J2XsvCdl67wnZe/IPCdl6bwnZew8J2XtfCd l7zwnZe88J2XuSDwnZel8J2XsvCdl7DwnZe88J2Xv/Cdl7Eg4qyH77iPPGJy Pjxicj5Qb2xlIFZhdWx0Ojxicj4xLiBIYWFjayAtIDUuMjYgbWV0ZXJzLCBQ Uiwgc2Nob29sIHJlY29yZDxicj4xMS4gV2VzdCAtIDQuMzYgbWV0ZXJzLCBz ZWFzb24gYmVzdDxicj48YnI+SGVwdGF0aGxvbiBUb3RhbHMgKHRocnUgNiBl dmVudHMpOjxicj41LiBIYWFjayAtIDUyNTQgcG9pbnRzPGJyPjExLiBXZXN0 IC0gNTAyNSBwb2ludHM8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkNBQVRGP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkNBQVRGPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR25P ZGFDZXJ4SyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0duT2RhQ2VyeEs8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSW93YSBUcmFjayAmYW1wOyBGaWVsZC9Dcm9zcyBDb3VudHJ5IChA SW93YVhDX1RGKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FY Q19URi9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNDY2MTAxMDgwMjk4MjkyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Iowa swimming and diving sent five athletes of their own to compete in the NCAA Zone D Championships last weekend, all on the diving side. Makayla Hughbanks qualified for the finals in the 1-meter dive, ultimately finishing 14th with a score of 542.55. Lainey Woodward (255.50), Geneva Pauly (245.65), and Sarah Ballard (236.90) also competed in the event, each barely missing qualifying for the finals. Pauly, as well as Claire Hartley, also competed in the platform dive event. Pauly placed 20th in the preliminary round with a 204.0, while Hartley qualified for the finals and finished in 17th (418.50). Pauly completed the trifecta on the weekend, competing in the 3-meter dive, where she had her best finish, qualifying for finals and earning 18th place with a 588.45. It was an impressive achievement for the Hawkeyes to send anyone to the national championships this season, given what the group had to go through last year to survive the chopping block. Even better, three of the five athletes that competed were underclassmen and the last two (Hartley and Ballard) are only juniors. The future, once thought to be non-existent for this team, is looking bright. Congrats to the entire Iowa swimming and diving team on their season.

GYMNASTICS

The Hawkeye gymnastics squad traveled to Southern Utah last weekend to compete in a tri-meet with the Thunderbirds and San Jose State. Iowa won all four event titles and posted a 196.425 to finish 2nd at the meet. Adeline Kenlin won the beam title, scoring a 9.950, JerQuavia Henderson won the floor title with a 9.975 (her 7th career floor title), Gianna Masella and Karina Munoz posted matching career-high 9.900s to tie for the vault title, and Munoz used another 9.900 on the bars to tie for first in that event as well. It was another solid performance for the Hawkeyes, who look to be over the minor midseason slump from a few weeks back. Kenlin, Henderson, and Munoz, as well as Linda Zivat are all poised to make noise at next week's Big Ten Championships and the Hawkeye squad should be in the thick of the team competition as well. The Big Ten is home to some of the top gymnastics programs in the country, including a Michigan squad that took down #1 Oklahoma last week, but the Hawks aren't far behind. It will be an exciting weekend that the Hawkeyes get to host and it all starts March 18th at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5GRIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWRlbGlu ZUtlbmxpbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWRlbGluZUtlbmxpbjwv YT4gd2l0aCBhIFNlYXNvbiBIaWdoIDnvuI/ig6MuOe+4j+KDozXvuI/ig6Mg b24gQmVhbSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Z6VHNNaUpMSWgiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WelRzTWlKTEloPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2Eg R3ltbmFzdGljcyAoQElvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FHeW1uYXN0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM1MDk1NzI4 MjM3NDU3NDA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEzLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZ+XLvCdn5fwnZ+V8J2fkyEhITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vcWJhYnkwMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcWJhYnkw MzwvYT4gdGllcyBoZXIgb3duIEZsb29yIHJlY29yZCBmb3IgdGhlIGZpZnRo IHRpbWUhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92RUxland3cjhMIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdkVMZWp3d3I4TDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEd5 bW5hc3RpY3MgKEBJb3dhR3ltbmFzdGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhR3ltbmFzdGljcy9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNDM4NjM4NjQ5 NjM5NzMxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMSwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

SOFTBALL

The Iowa softball team went 5-1 last week at The Spring Games in Madeira Beach, Florida. The Hawks started the weekend with a pair of solid wins, beating South Alabama 4-2 before shutting out UT-Chattanooga 6-0. Nia Carter and Denali Loecker continue to be key pieces for the Hawks. Carter was 4-6 on the day with an RBI and Loecker pitched three innings of hitless relief between the two games, striking out four. Grace Banes launched a key three-run home run against South Alabama and Breanna Vasquez pitched five scoreless innings against Chattanooga. Iowa split their Day 2 games, shutting out Princeton 6-0, before losing to Lehigh 7-1. Vasquez was back on the mound against Princeton and put together another gem, pitching a complete game shutout and striking out five. Banes and Tory Bennett each went 2-3 against the Tigers and Loecker launched her sixth home run of the year. Carter continued her strong season with a 3-3 effort against Lehigh.

The Hawks continued a strong weekend Sunday with a 3-0 shutout of Bucknell. Devyn Greer pitched very well for Iowa, going five scoreless innings and allowing just three hits. Tristin Doster was a standout both at and behind the plate, going 3-3 with three RBIs and throwing out three would-be base stealers for good measure. Carter was big at the plate again, going 3-4. She is currently on a 10-game hitting streak. The Hawkeyes closed out The Spring Games with an 8-0 win over Lafayette on Tuesday. Vazquez continued her standout weekend on the mound, throwing a complete-game one-hitter and striking out eleven. Tatianna Roman led the way at the plate, going 3-3 and scoring three runs. It was a strong bounce-back weekend for the softball team and an especially strong weekend on the mound. Freshman Jalen Adams has been learning on the fly and has held her own, while Vasquez has been strong all season. Four shutouts in six games will always going to be a good recipe for success. At the plate, Carter continues to be a star. She's been a key cog in the Hawkeye lineup for multiple years now and looks to have found another level this season. The Hawks will stay in Florida this week to take part in the USF Tournament beginning Friday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeq8J2XtfCdl67wnZiBIPCdl64g8J2YhPCdl7LwnZey8J2XuPCd l7LwnZe78J2XsSEg8J+UpfCflKU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2JyZWFubmFhaWx5bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJlYW5u YWFpbHluPC9hPiB3ZW50IDItMCBvbiB0aGUgd2l0aCAxIHNhdmUgYW5kIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmlpYWFhXzM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5paWFhYV8zPC9hPiBjb250aW51ZWQgaGVyIG9uIGJh c2UgKDE2IGdhbWVzKSBhbmQgaGl0ICgxMCkgc3RyZWFrczxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vclZqV2NxOGFjNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JW aldjcThhYzc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQGlvd2Fz b2Z0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhc29m dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzUwMDY1MDkyMTMxNjc2MTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZea8J2XlfCdn67wnZ+vIHRvIHRoZSB3YXRlciDwn5KjPGJyPjxi cj4zLXJ1biBob21lIHJ1biBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9ncmFjZWJhbmVzNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ3JhY2Vi YW5lczU8L2E+ITxicj48YnI+VDQgfCBJb3dhIDQsIFVTQSAwPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JZ0UwNnZkbjdNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v SWdFMDZ2ZG43TTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFNvZnRiYWxsIChAaW93 YXNvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lvd2Fz b2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNDI3MzYxMjEzMDU3ODQzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

BASEBALL

Iowa baseball dropped two of three games in their weekend series against Texas Tech. The Hawks lost the opener 17-5, and dropped the second game 8-3, before bouncing back to win 10-9 on Sunday. Both teams had ample opportunity to score runs in game one, but it was the Red Raiders who ultimately capitalized, breaking through with an 8-run fifth inning to pull away from the Hawkeyes. The Hawks had opportunities to score and plated a few runs early, but couldn't overcome the deficit after the big 5th inning. Brennen Dorighi and Radier Tello each had two hits on the night. Game two was a competitive affair, but a 4-run 8th inning for Texas Tech ultimately decided the game. The Hawks led 1-0 early and Brody Brecht put together another strong start, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs. Iowa rallied in the top of the 8th to cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Red Raiders responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to put the game away. Kyle Huckstorf's massive 474-foot home run was the highlight for the Hawkeyes at the plate.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCW8J2QmvCdkK3wnZCc8J2QoSDwnZCi8J2QrSDwnZCf8J2QpfCd kLIhISEg8J2fkvCdn5XwnZ+SIPCdkIXwnZCE8J2QhPCdkJMhISE8YnI+PGJy PlQ4IHwgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCA0LCBJb3dhIDI8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0t5bGVIdWNrc3RvcmY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEt5bGVIdWNrc3RvcmY8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9XNXozWURLZ0NBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVzV6M1lES2dDQTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM0 NjgxNzc2MTM5MjcyMTkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEx LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Iowa showed impressive resilience on Sunday, battling back from the two earlier losses to pull out a tight 10-9 win. The Hawks trailed 5-4 after three and could have easily suffered from similar pitfalls as the first two games, allowing a big inning and letting the lead balloon to an insurmountable amount. Instead, the #23 Hawkeyes fought back over and over. Iowa led 6-4 after five, but Texas Tech wouldn't go away, tying the game at 7-7 in the 7th inning. Once again, Iowa responded. The Hawkeyes scored three in the ninth and needed every single one, holding off a late Red Raider comeback attempt to come away with a 10-9 win. Huckstorf and Dorighi were both 3-5 at the plate, including another Huckstorf home run, and Chase Moseley came through with two huge RBI in the ninth inning. It was a good test for the Hawkeyes this weekend against another ranked opponent in #21 Texas Tech. The Hawks hung with the Red Raiders, but there are certainly things to improve on coming out of the weekend. It was a good reminder of the level the Hawks will need to compete at if they want to achieve their season goals, as well as a good temperature check before Iowa turns towards conference play. The Hawkeyes will host St. Thomas on Wednesday before welcoming South Dakota State to town for a three-game series starting Friday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+YruKAjfCfkqg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2Jyb2R5X2JyZWNodD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJvZHlfYnJl Y2h0PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v VDV4WEd3djRZdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Q1eFhHd3Y0WXQ8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFVJQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUlCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNTM5 OTI0OTAyNTQ0OTk4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMywg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

GOLF