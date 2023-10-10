Olympic Spotlight: Hawkeyes Continue to Battle In Conference Play
It was a difficult week for Hawkeye sports , as the Hawks faced some of the conference's -- and country's -- best teams, but were unable to emerge with victories.
Iowa field hockey took on #2 Northwestern, Iowa volleyball faced #1 Wisconsin and #19 Purdue, and Iowa soccer battled the conference's top offense in Nebraska, just to name a few.
Let's jump right in.
FIELD HOCKEY
#3 Iowa field hockey faced off against #2 Northwestern (12-1) last Friday. The Hawks battled, but Northwestern controlled the game and came away with a 2-0 victory. The Wildcats dominated possession for much of the first half, generating penalty corner after penalty corner, but the Hawkeye defense stood tall and kept the game scoreless.
In the second half though, the levee finally broke and Northwestern notched a goal a few minutes into the third quarter. They added an insurance goal in the 48th minute and the Hawks were unable to stage a comeback.
Northwestern employed a heavy press whenever the Hawkeyes gained possession and the ball spent much of the game in the Hawks' defensive third. Iowa didn't generate a penalty corner until late in the game when Northwestern eased off the pressure. While the Hawkeyes had a few chances on the counterattack, it was clear that the effort expended defending the physical Wildcat squad affected their ability to string together passes and play out of the back.
Iowa's team is still one of the most talented in the country, but Ohio State and Northwestern have found a blueprint that has stifled the Hawks over the past two weeks. Both teams brought a physical style of play to the Hawks and forced Iowa to string together passes rather than play long or make individual runs.
It's a good reminder that for as much as these Hawks have achieved so far this year, they are still an incredibly young team that is replacing a lot of experience from last year's group. There will be growing pains as the conference adjusts to them and the Hawks adjust back.
Iowa's defense continues to be one of the best in the country. Mia Magnotta notched a career-high nine saves in Friday's game and the Hawks absorbed Northwestern's offensive onslaught for far longer than anyone expected. When the Hawks can generate opportunities, they'll continue to be a potent offense. Dionne van Aalsum is still the top scorer in the nation and she's surrounded by other talented players.
Perfection was always a lofty goal and the Hawks' only two losses this year have come against highly-ranked opponents. This team can still bounce back as it close outs this season and still has the opportunity to make noise in postseason play. Even with the adversity of the past two weeks, the Hawkeyes are still ranked #6 in the most recent poll.
The team will travel to Indiana (5-7) Friday (2:00 PM CT) before heading to #5 Louisville (11-1) Sunday (11:00 AM CT) for a marquee non-conference matchup. Lousiville handed Northwestern its lone loss of the season and will provide another great opportunity for the Hawkeyes to face off against some of the best in the country.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
SOCCER
Iowa soccer faced off against the potent offense of Nebraska (9-2-3) last week, falling to the Huskers 4-2. It was a classic unstoppable force against immovable object game with the conference's best offense facing off against its best defense -- and the best offense won decisively.
Nebraska broke through twice in the early going, scoring twice in eight minutes to start the game. The Huskers added another in the 33rd minute.
Iowa took the haymaker and bounced off the mat, scoring twice before the end of the half to bring the deficit back to one. Elle Otto put away the Hawks' first goal less than a minute after Nebraska's third off a great build-up from Shae Doherty and Josie Dur.
Zoe Bessert put away a penalty shot in the 45th minute to bring the score to 3-2. Nebraska converted on a corner kick early in the 2nd half and the two-goal deficit ultimately proved too much to overcome.
It was an uncharacteristic start for the Hawkeyes, who looked a bit stunned after the game's opening minutes. However, Iowa showed resilience to pull the deficit back within a single goal.
Iowa's mantra is ball control and stout defense, so seeing that thrown out the window so quickly was an interesting test for the Hawkeyes in their ability to adapt. While the result wasn't what they hoped, there were definite positive takeaways for the Hawkeyes.
The Hawks know they have to start faster if they want to slow down the top offenses in the conference and they've proven to themselves that they can take a punch and fight back.
It was Iowa's first loss when scoring two goals since 2017 (43 games) and continued a string of matches where the offense has looked threatening. They'll look to turn the takeaways and opportunities into points this week when they take on Northwestern (7-4-3) on Thursday (7:00 PM, BTN) and Maryland (3-6-5) on Sunday (12:00 PM, BTN+) in the final home game of the season.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Iowa swim and dive started their season with a 196.5-103.5 victory over Northern Iowa (0-1). The Hawks won eleven different events, including three by freshman Olivia Swalley, who won the 100m breaststroke (1:03.01), the 200m backstroke (2:18.73), and the 200IM (2:02.96).
Makayla Hughbanks won the one-meter springboard event with a new career-best 312.60, which sits 8th all-time at Iowa. The Hawks also scored wins in 1000m free, 200m medley relay, and three-meter dive, among others.
It continues to be a joy to see this team have the opportunity to compete, knowing what they had to do in order to survive as a program through the pandemic, suing the University and winning reinstatement. Many of those who fought for this program are no longer a part of it, but the young athletes who have joined this program over the past three years have built a strong foundation for the team's future success. It's an encouraging sign to see freshmen immediately contributing and watching athletes continue to improve each year, as Hughbanks has.
The Hawks are back in the pool October 27th and 28th when they take on Ohio State (0-0) and Virginia Tech (1-2) (Time TBA, BTN+).
VOLLEYBALL
Iowa volleyball lost a pair of matches in straight sets last week, to #1 Wisconsin (15-0) and #19 Purdue (10-5). Against the Badgers, the Hawks fell 25-19, 25-18, and 25-16. The Hawks hung with the Badgers at the start of all three sets but in each Wisconsin put together a big run in the middle of the set to pull away and the Hawks were unable to come back against the nation's best team. One bright spot for the team was Caitlan Buettner who recorded a game-high 12 kills in the match and earned her fifth double-double of the season.
The Hawks fell against the Boilermakers 25-16, 25-17, and 25-23. It was a similar story for the Hawks, who fell victim to big runs that put the first two sets out of reach. The third set was a closely fought affair, but Purdue found a way to pull ahead and claim the final set and match.
In the past few weeks, the Hawks have started to fall into some of the patterns that caused struggles for them last year, giving up long runs to the opposition that put them in deep holes on the scoreboard. It's no small task to compete with the top teams in the country as Iowa has been forced to do, but they are no doubt looking for a bit more consistency in their sets, rather than trading big runs with opponents.
Buettner has been a stud throughout the season and underclassmen Sydney Dennis and Kaia Mateo are learning by doing against the best of the best at libero and setter respectively, so there are no doubt still positive signs of growth within the team. However, a few good results would go a long way towards helping the team believe they're heading in the right direction. They'll host #13 Penn State (12-3) on Friday (7:00 PM CT, BTN) before Michigan State (11-6) comes to town on Sunday (6:00 PM CT, BTN+)