It's been a memorable season for Iowa sports across the board this season. There have been historic achievements at the individual and team levels and the Iowa track and field team kept that momentum going with their performance at last week's NCAA Championship meet. Let's take a closer look.

TRACK AND FIELD

Iowa competed in last week's NCAA Championships in Austin and came away with multiple All-American honors and a school record. The fun started on Wednesday and the Hawks came out firing on all cylinders. The men's 4x100 team of Kalen Walker, Austin Kresley, Gratt Reed, and Damoy Allen set a school record to qualify for the finals, finishing in 38.64. The group broke their own record, which they set earlier this season. Austin Kresley kept his big Wednesday going by tying the school record in the 200m race, running a 20.26, which earned him 11th place and 2nd-team All-American honors. Gratt Reed double dipped as well, running in the 110m hurdles, where he finished in 10th place (13.55) and earned 2nd-team All-American honors as well. Julien Gillum competed in the 400m hurdles, finishing in 22nd (51.57) to earn All-American Honorable Mention honors. Austin West kicked his decathlon competition off as well and sat in 4th place after Wednesday's events, which included a 400m win (46.56).



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibmwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYWxrZXIg8J+knSBLcmVzbGV5IPCfpJ0gUmVlZCDwn6SdIEFsbGVu IDxicj48YnI+NO+4j+KDo1gx77iP4oOjMO+4j+KDozDvuI/ig6M8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkNBQVRGP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkNBQVRGPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMng3ZFJsNlVYMCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzJ4N2RSbDZVWDA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iWnhJS3Fl cTNBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYlp4SUtxZXEzQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBJb3dhIFRyYWNrICZhbXA7IEZpZWxkL0Nyb3NzIENvdW50cnkgKEBJb3dh WENfVEYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVhDX1RG L3N0YXR1cy8xNjY2NjAwMTQ4MDQ5MzA1NjAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkp1bmUgOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Thursday saw the conclusion of the decathlon, as well as the beginning of the women's competitions. West continued his strong performance, setting personal bests in the discus and javelin. He finished in 3rd place overall, earning a national bronze medal and 1st-team All-American status. West made noise in the decathlon last year, but really came into his own throughout the 2023 season and saved some of his biggest performances for the biggest stage. A 3rd place finish is an impressive result, especially in an event where the NCAA decathlon record was broken. Huge congratulations to Austin West on a historic season.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4x77iP4oOjMO+4j+KDoyBvdXQgb2YgMe+4j+KDozDvuI/ig6MgZXZl bnRzIGNvbXBsZXRlISA8YnI+8J+liW9uIHRoZSBwb2RpdW0g8J+RjyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkNBQVRGP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkNBQVRGPC9hPiB4IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTEJFNkZnV2lZVCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0xCRTZGZ1dpWVQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OcFVa RW9RNkQ0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTnBVWkVvUTZENDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBJb3dhIFRyYWNrICZhbXA7IEZpZWxkL0Nyb3NzIENvdW50cnkgKEBJ b3dhWENfVEYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVhD X1RGL3N0YXR1cy8xNjY3MjA5NDAzODk0NzU1MzI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Amanda Howe threw a season-best in the Hammer Throw (63.79m), which earned her 12th overall and 2nd-team All-American honors. Paige Magee and Myreanna Bebe both ran in the 100m hurdles on Thursday as well. Magee finished in 13.08 earning 2nd-team All-American honors and Bebe finished in 13.41 to earn an All-American Honorable Mention. The last competitors of the day were the 4x400 team of Aliyanna Dorn, Audrey Biermann, Chloe Larsen, and Paige Magee. The crew finished in 3:37.08 and earned an All-American Honorable Mention.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbiBpbmNyZWRpYmxlIGNhcmVlciBpbiB0aGUg8J2YifCdmJPwnZiI 8J2YivCdmJIgJmFtcDsg8J2YjvCdmJbwnZiT8J2YiyDwn5So8J+RjzxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9OQ0FBVEY/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOQ0FBVEY8L2E+IHggPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KN0VjRXBXNE9XIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vSjdFY0VwVzRPVzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3l2Rjg0 WjlBQ1oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95dkY4NFo5QUNaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IElvd2EgVHJhY2sgJmFtcDsgRmllbGQvQ3Jvc3MgQ291bnRyeSAoQElv d2FYQ19URikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhWENf VEYvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjY5NTY5NTE1NzIzMjQzNTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

The men's team wrapped their 2023 season on Saturday by adding a few more All-American honors. Unfortunately, the 4x100 team of Walker, Kresley, Reed, and Allen missed an exchange and did not finish after their school-record run in the prelims. Even though they'll be disappointed with the final result, the relay group put together a strong season and will no doubt use it as motivation to come back even faster next season. James Carter Jr. finished his Hawkeye career with a 13th-place finish (15.69m) in the triple jump to earn 2nd-team All-American Honors. Carter Jr. put together an excellent Hawkeye career in a variety of events and will absolutely be missed next season. Tionna Tobias also kicked off her heptathlon on Saturday and finished the day in 14th place. She concluded the Hawkeyes' season on Sunday when she wrapped the heptathlon, finishing 20th and earning an All-American Honorable Mention. The Hawkeye track and field season was another impressive display by a program that continues to excel. The Hawks set school records almost weekly and sent multiple athletes from both the men's and women's teams to the NCAA championships in a variety of events. Head coach Joey Woody and his team have created a strong team culture and foundation for future success. His teams have consistently competed with the best in the Big Ten and made noise on a national level. They continue to set their goals high and achieve them. Congratulations to Coach Woody and the entire Iowa Track and Field team on a great season.

SOFTBALL

Hawkeye softball player Nia Carter was named a 3rd-team All-American, adding more accolades to her record-setting season. The senior set a school record with 101 hits on the season and holds the highest career batting average at Iowa, .415. She also holds the top school spots on the Iowa leaderboard in season batting average, with this season's .479 ranking behind only her freshman season (.509).

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZei8J2Xu/Cdl7Ig8J2XvPCdl7Mg8J2YgfCdl7XwnZeyIPCdl6/w nZey8J2YgPCdmIEg8J2YgfCdl7wg8J2YhPCdl7LwnZeu8J2XvyDwnZiB8J2X tfCdl7Ig8J2Xr/Cdl7nwnZeu8J2XsPCdl7ggJmFtcDsg8J2XtPCdl7zwnZe5 8J2XsS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbW5mVW5SODdDRCI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL21uZlVuUjg3Q0Q8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby85TFB5WXZnam1TIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOUxQeVl2Z2ptUzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFNvZnRiYWxsIChAaW93YXNvZnRiYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lvd2Fzb2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0

GOLF

A few current and former Hawkeye golfers competed in US Open qualifying last week, including Mac McClear and former Hawkeye Alex Schaake. Schaake earned his spot in the upcoming tournament after an eight-hole (!) playoff. The first of the two final spots was claimed after one hole, and then Schaake and former Ohio State Buckeye Maxwell Moldovan proceeded to match each other shot for shot over the next six holes. Schaake finally broke through with a birdie on the eighth hole to claim the final spot. He'll tee off at 4:27 CT when the tournament starts on June 15th.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaWNrZXQgcHVuY2hlZCEgRm9ybWVyIElvd2EgQWxsLUFtZXJpY2Fu IEFsZXggU2NoYWFrZSB3aWxsIG1ha2UgaGlzIHNlY29uZCBQR0EgVG91ciBz dGFydCBhdCB0aGUgVS5TLiBPcGVuLCBKdW5lIDE1LTE4IGF0IHRoZSBMb3Mg QW5nZWxlcyBHb2xmIENsdWIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v UGZkWUdoblBtbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BmZFlHaG5QbWw8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBIYXdrZXllIEdvbGYgKEBJb3dhSGF3a2V5ZUdvbGYp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhhd2tleWVHb2xm L3N0YXR1cy8xNjY2MTI3ODIwMjE1NTI1Mzc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkp1bmUgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK