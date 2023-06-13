News More News
It's been a memorable season for Iowa sports across the board this season. There have been historic achievements at the individual and team levels and the Iowa track and field team kept that momentum going with their performance at last week's NCAA Championship meet.

Let's take a closer look.

TRACK AND FIELD

Iowa competed in last week's NCAA Championships in Austin and came away with multiple All-American honors and a school record. The fun started on Wednesday and the Hawks came out firing on all cylinders. The men's 4x100 team of Kalen Walker, Austin Kresley, Gratt Reed, and Damoy Allen set a school record to qualify for the finals, finishing in 38.64. The group broke their own record, which they set earlier this season.

Austin Kresley kept his big Wednesday going by tying the school record in the 200m race, running a 20.26, which earned him 11th place and 2nd-team All-American honors. Gratt Reed double dipped as well, running in the 110m hurdles, where he finished in 10th place (13.55) and earned 2nd-team All-American honors as well.

Julien Gillum competed in the 400m hurdles, finishing in 22nd (51.57) to earn All-American Honorable Mention honors. Austin West kicked his decathlon competition off as well and sat in 4th place after Wednesday's events, which included a 400m win (46.56).


Thursday saw the conclusion of the decathlon, as well as the beginning of the women's competitions. West continued his strong performance, setting personal bests in the discus and javelin. He finished in 3rd place overall, earning a national bronze medal and 1st-team All-American status. West made noise in the decathlon last year, but really came into his own throughout the 2023 season and saved some of his biggest performances for the biggest stage. A 3rd place finish is an impressive result, especially in an event where the NCAA decathlon record was broken. Huge congratulations to Austin West on a historic season.

Amanda Howe threw a season-best in the Hammer Throw (63.79m), which earned her 12th overall and 2nd-team All-American honors. Paige Magee and Myreanna Bebe both ran in the 100m hurdles on Thursday as well. Magee finished in 13.08 earning 2nd-team All-American honors and Bebe finished in 13.41 to earn an All-American Honorable Mention.

The last competitors of the day were the 4x400 team of Aliyanna Dorn, Audrey Biermann, Chloe Larsen, and Paige Magee. The crew finished in 3:37.08 and earned an All-American Honorable Mention.

The men's team wrapped their 2023 season on Saturday by adding a few more All-American honors. Unfortunately, the 4x100 team of Walker, Kresley, Reed, and Allen missed an exchange and did not finish after their school-record run in the prelims. Even though they'll be disappointed with the final result, the relay group put together a strong season and will no doubt use it as motivation to come back even faster next season.

James Carter Jr. finished his Hawkeye career with a 13th-place finish (15.69m) in the triple jump to earn 2nd-team All-American Honors. Carter Jr. put together an excellent Hawkeye career in a variety of events and will absolutely be missed next season.

Tionna Tobias also kicked off her heptathlon on Saturday and finished the day in 14th place. She concluded the Hawkeyes' season on Sunday when she wrapped the heptathlon, finishing 20th and earning an All-American Honorable Mention.

The Hawkeye track and field season was another impressive display by a program that continues to excel. The Hawks set school records almost weekly and sent multiple athletes from both the men's and women's teams to the NCAA championships in a variety of events.

Head coach Joey Woody and his team have created a strong team culture and foundation for future success. His teams have consistently competed with the best in the Big Ten and made noise on a national level. They continue to set their goals high and achieve them. Congratulations to Coach Woody and the entire Iowa Track and Field team on a great season.

SOFTBALL

Hawkeye softball player Nia Carter was named a 3rd-team All-American, adding more accolades to her record-setting season. The senior set a school record with 101 hits on the season and holds the highest career batting average at Iowa, .415. She also holds the top school spots on the Iowa leaderboard in season batting average, with this season's .479 ranking behind only her freshman season (.509).

GOLF

A few current and former Hawkeye golfers competed in US Open qualifying last week, including Mac McClear and former Hawkeye Alex Schaake. Schaake earned his spot in the upcoming tournament after an eight-hole (!) playoff.

The first of the two final spots was claimed after one hole, and then Schaake and former Ohio State Buckeye Maxwell Moldovan proceeded to match each other shot for shot over the next six holes. Schaake finally broke through with a birdie on the eighth hole to claim the final spot. He'll tee off at 4:27 CT when the tournament starts on June 15th.

McClear competed at the same qualifying event, but shot 71-74 to finish 12 shots clear of potential qualification.

