As the weather starts to turn, Hawkeyes sports turn toward conference play. For Iowa sports this week, it was either the last weekend of non-conference play or the start of Big Ten competition. If these past few weeks are anything to go on, we're likely to see more good things from Hawkeye sports this year. It was another undefeated week for the Hawkeyes, so let's jump right in.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hawkeye field hockey picked up two more dominating wins last week, bringing their record to 8-0 as they head into conference play. The Hawks picked up a 5-0 win over Vermont (3-4) and an 8-0 victory over Merrimack College (0-7). Against the Catamounts, the Hawkeyes followed a familiar formula. Freshman phenom Dionne van Aalsum scored her first goal of the game just three minutes into the game. Lieve Schalk put away another just before the halftime break. Sofie Stribos picked up a goal early in the 2nd half off a van Aalsum assist and then van Aalsum went back to her scoring ways, finding the back of the net twice more, giving her a third straight hat trick and the Hawks another shutout win. Iowa allowed just four shots in the match, only one of which was on target. It was an even more impressive showing against Merrimack for the Hawkeyes. Three different Hawks put up multi-goal games, Alex Wesneski, Rachel Herbine, and Dionne van Aalsum and the team didn't allow a single shot. The Big Ten again recognized van Aalsum's incredible offensive performances, awarding her Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EaW9ubmUgdmFuIEFhbHN1bSBpcyBhd2Vzb21lITxicj48YnI+VGhl IG5hdGlvbiYjMzk7cyBsZWFkaW5nIHNjb3JlciBoYWQgNSBnb2FscyBhbmQg NCBhc3Npc3RzIHZzLiBWZXJtb250IGFuZCBNZXJyaW1hY2sgdG8gZWFybiBC MUcgT2ZmZW5zaXZlIFBsYXllciBvZiB0aGUgV2VlayBob25vcnMgZm9yIHRo ZSBzZWNvbmQgc3RyYWlnaHQgd2VlayDwn4+G8J+PhjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW93YWZpZWxkaG9ja2V5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBpb3dhZmllbGRob2NrZXk8L2E+IHRyYXZlbHMgdG8gTWljaGln YW4gb24gRnJpZGF5IGZvciBhIHJhbmtlZCBjb25mZXJlbmNlIHNob3dkb3du IPCfkYAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1cycUpTYWZVRGUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XMnFKU2FmVURlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEIxRysgKEBC aWdUZW5QbHVzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rl blBsdXMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDM4Nzc2NTIyNjI1NjQyNTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

She now has an NCAA-leading 21 goals on the season and is quickly approaching the Iowa freshman record of 27 goals, a record that is looking more and more precarious by the week. To put into context how remarkable her goal-scoring efforts have been, the next-highest scorer in the NCAA this season has... 10 goals (three different players). The entire Hawkeye team is firing on all cylinders. The group leads the country in shutouts (5) and has allowed only three goals and just 18 shots on goal so far this year. The group is controlling tempo and pace in every game they play. They've been able to jump on the opposition from the opening whistle and not let up for four quarters. It's an impressive sight to see and one that looks poised to carry on into conference play. As expected, Iowa retained the #1 national ranking after going undefeated over the weekend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGF5aW5nIHB1dCDwn6S34oCN4pmA77iPPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+ IHJlbWFpbiB0aGUgdG9wLXJhbmtlZCB0ZWFtIGluIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZIQ0E/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5G SENBPC9hPiBQb2xsISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZkxvOThFeVVx WCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZMbzk4RXlVcVg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SW93YSBGaWVsZCBIb2NrZXkgKEBpb3dhZmllbGRob2NrZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW93YWZpZWxkaG9ja2V5L3N0YXR1cy8x NzA0MTIyMDI3MDE0MDc0NjcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Hawks will begin Big Ten play on Friday against Michigan (5-3) (5:00, BTN+)

VOLLEYBALL

Iowa volleyball (8-4) picked up a pair of straight-set wins last weekend, as they traveled east and beat Syracuse (2-8) and Cornell (2-7). The Hawks opened the weekend with a convincing win over the Orange. The Hawks won all three sets, 25-21, 25-20, and 25-15. The Hawks looked composed throughout, pulling away late in each of the first two sets before taking a dominating 14-6 lead in the third set and riding the big lead to the match win. Anna Davis hit .600 in the match and middle hitter Delaney Mcsweeney was close behind, hitting .500. Iowa carried Friday's momentum into Saturday, picking up another three-set win. The first two sets were close wins, 25-22 and 27-25, before Iowa again pulled away and took the third set decisively 25-11. The Hawkeyes fought off a Cornell run in set one to tie the game at 22 and then closed out the set, again showing composure and consistency. Cornell wouldn't go away in set two either, but Iowa kept their foot on the gas and avoided any lapses to pull out the 27-25 win. Iowa showed they were the superior team in set three, taking a 7-0 lead that eventually ballooned to 21-8 and ultimately 25-11. Nataly Moravec notched 13 kills, Kaia Mateo led the Hawkeyes with 18 assists and Caitlan Buettner paced Iowa with 16 digs. These were games the Hawkeyes should win, but it was encouraging to see them win in straight sets. The Hawks withstood runs and bounced back in a way they haven't in past matches and then pulled away as the matches wore on, leaving no room for doubt that they were the better team. The Hawks are about to take a major step up in competition as they enter Big Ten play, but they've got some definite momentum as they prepare for their toughest test of the season. They'll open conference play against #9 Minnesota (4-4) on Thursday (6:00, FS1).

SOCCER

Iowa soccer (6-0-2) opened up conference play with a 1-1 draw against Illinois (4-2-2) on Sunday. The Illini scored in the first half after a miscommunication at the back from the Hawkeyes, taking an early lead that they held through much of the game, despite Iowa peppering Illinois with six first-half shots. Illinois held the lead late into the second half and nearly found a second goal, if not for a big one-on-one stop from Macy Enneking. Iowa was in full desperation mode in the 84th minute when Elle Otto sent a dangerous cross into the box that was emphatically headed home by senior Kelli McGroarty.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQWxsZXktT29wIFNsYW0hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9rZWxsaW1jZzEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrZWxs aW1jZzEwPC9hPiDwn6WF4pq977iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vZWxsZW90dG9fP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBlbGxlb3R0 b188L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hh d2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3 a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85S3dabFN1WVpVIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOUt3WmxTdVlaVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdr ZXllIFNvY2NlciAoQEhhd2tleWVTb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZVNvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMzU0MDQwNjE2 MjUzODU1OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hawks will feel like they left points on the table after the goal was conceded on a mental error and Iowa outshot the Illini 15-8 on the day. Still, it was an impressive show of resilience from the Hawks to keep pushing for 90 minutes and ultimately finding the equalizer on the final shot of the match. Illinois is right behind the Hawks in RPI, so it was always likely to be a close game. Iowa was able to get a taste of conference play and still come away with a point even when they weren't at their best. It's the next best thing outside of three points. The Hawkeyes will look to nab their first conference win when they take on Wisconsin (5-1-3) on Thursday (7:00, BTN+) before hosting Minnesota (4-2-2)on Sunday (1:00, BTN+).

CROSS COUNTRY

The Iowa women's cross-country team competed in the Redbird Invite over the weekend, finishing in 19th place. Ali Bookin-Nosbisch was the top finisher for the Hawks, running a career-best 22:41.8 in the 6,000-meter race, good for 19th overall. Clare Pitcher and Ava Rush also ran at the event finishing in 77th and 80th place respectively. The team has a week off before they'll next run, taking part in the Joe Piane Invite in South Bend.

GOLF