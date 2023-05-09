It was a quieter week on the field for the Hawkeyes last week, but given recent events over the weekend, all eyes are now on Iowa sports. In case you missed it, Iowa is currently cooperating with an investigation that involves 111 individuals, including 26 current student-athletes, related to sports wagering — which NCAA athletes are barred from participating in. The athletes are part of the Iowa baseball, football, men's basketball, men's track and field, and men's wrestling teams, and the University has held out the athletes involved from competition as the investigation proceeds. We're going to focus solely on on-field results in this week's article and stick to information that's publicly available, but suffice it to say, there will certainly be more information to come with this story. It's full whip-around mode with the light schedule this week, so let's dive in.

BASEBALL

Iowa baseball took two of three from Ohio State (23-25, 6-15 Big Ten) last week, winning the first two games 16-9 and 15-3, before dropping the finale, 5-2. Keaton Anthony, Jacob Henderson, Ben Tallman, and Gherig Christensen were held out of the series by the university. The Hawkeyes improved to 34-12 overall and 10-7 in Big Ten action. The Hawks stuck to a tried and true formula to start the series against the Buckeyes, putting a crooked number on the board early and piling on to snuff out any hopes of a comeback en route to a 16-9 win. Iowa scored one run in the 1st to take an early 1-0 lead, but it was the six-run 3rd, which included a Brennen Dorighi grand slam, that really titled the scoreboard in the Hawks' favor.

The Hawkeyes would continue to score, pushing a run across in every inning except for the 2nd to keep Ohio State at arm's length. Dorighi drove in six runs in the game, Sam Petersen smashed two home runs, and Michael Seegers hit a pair of triples in the offensive onslaught. On the mound, it was another up-and-down start from Brody Brecht who continues to flash elite stuff but also continues struggles with command. You can read a full breakdown of Brecht's start here. On Saturday, it was another offensive show of force by the Hawks, who put together a dominant game to earn Iowa head baseball coach Rick Heller his 1,000th career win, smashing the Buckeyes for a 15-3 blowout victory. The Hawk bats were quiet for the first two innings but again put together a big 3rd, this time scoring four runs. The Hawks kept up the "score every inning" plan from Friday's game, pushing across two more in the 4th, three in the 5th, one in the 6th, and a five-run exclamation point in the 8th. Iowa totaled 19 hits on the day, led by a two-homer, five-RBI day from Sam Hojnar, a 3-4 day from Dorighi, and a 3-5 day from Cade Moss. Marcus Morgan put together a strong start on the mound, working around some Buckeye traffic for five innings and striking out seven.

Kudos to Coach Rick Heller on his 1000th win. Heller has been invaluable for the Hawkeyes, growing this team into one that has been able to contend year in and year out in conference play and push for postseason berths. He's brought a conference championship to Iowa City and a never-quit attitude that has persisted throughout his tenure.

After 31 runs in two games, the Hawkeye offense finally cooled off on Sunday, as the Hawks fell 5-2. The game was tight early on and tied at two after six innings, but a three-run 7th for Ohio State proved too much to overcome. Ty Lagenberg pitched 6.1 innings, allowing three runs and striking out seven, while Hojnar kept up his hot bat with a solo home run. Iowa had their chances to take control of the game but stranded eleven runners on the day. The Hawks are off this week before an important three-game set next weekend against Michigan State (28-16, 10-8 Big Ten). It's going to be a tumultuous few weeks for the team, right as they need to be playing their best ball. They responded well last weekend and certainly have enough talent to compete, but only time will tell how the outside noise affects the group.

TRACK AND FIELD

Iowa track and field competed at the Iowa State Alumni Invitational on Saturday and took home five event titles. Kat Moody won the women's shot put event with a 15.94m throw, Julia Pattison won the 100m race in 12.03s, and Brynley McDermott won the 200m race with a personal-best 24.21s run. On the men's side, Damoy Allen won the 100m race in 10.51s, and Chadrick Richards won the 200m race in 21.28s. The Hawkeyes will next compete at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships, which begin May 12th.

SOFTBALL

Iowa softball dropped all three games against Wisconsin (27-19, 12-10 Big Ten) last weekend -- 3-0, 9-0, and 3-1. It was a tough weekend for the Hawkeye offense, which didn't push a run across against the Badger pitching staff until the 3rd inning of Sunday's finale. Jalen Adams put together a strong start on Friday, pitching a complete game and giving up zero earned runs, but three Hawkeye errors and a few missed opportunities with runners in scoring position proved to be the difference in the game. Nothing went right for the Hawkeyes in Saturday's comprehensive 9-0 defeat, but Sunday's game did have a small silver lining. Nia Carter notched her 92nd hit of the season, an RBI single that now ties her for 2nd-most in a single season at Iowa. With two more hits, Carter will break the Hawkeye record for hits in a season. Carter will have a chance to break the record, as the Hawks qualified for the Big Ten Tournament as the #9 seed. They'll face the #8 seed Maryland (36-16, 11-11 Big Ten) on Wednesday in a game that will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. The Hawks lost two of three games to Maryland earlier in the season. Iowa finished the regular season at 30-26 overall and 10-13 in Big Ten play.

