Track and Field
Iowa track and field competed in the NCAA West Preliminary meet last weekend in Arkansas and put together a successful weekend, qualifying five Hawkeyes to the NCAA championship meet.
The Hawks kicked off the regional meet with a bang when Mike Stein qualified for the NCAA Championships with a 74.78m javelin toss. Coming off a massive 81.19m toss in the Big Ten Championships, Stein continued his hot streak with a third place finish at the West Preliminary. He ranks thrd nationally in the event.
The Hawkeyes just missed having a second qualifier on the day, as freshman Austin Busch finished just one spot out of qualification in the men's hammer throw.
Friday was another productive day for the Hawks, as they punched two more tickets to nationals. Rivaldo Marshall qualified in the men's 800m, finishing third at the meet in 1:46.96 to earn an automatic bid. Marshall is the reigning NCAA indoor 800m champion and now has a chance for a historic follow-up in the outdoor event. Jordan Johnson also earned a trip to Eugene with a 58.22m discus throw. He placed ninth in the event with his season-best throw.
Precious Irivi barely missed qualifying for the NCAA Championships in the triple jump, but his career-best 15.57m jump earned him a spot in this summer's World Athletics U20 Championships. His mark is 20th in the world for U20 athletes. The men's 4x400 relay team missed qualifying for Nationals by only a tenth of a second.
Iowa earned its final qualifier on Sunday when Paige Magee ran a 13.01 100m hurdle to finish 13th and earn a spot at the NCAA Championships. Magee is a six-time All-American for the Hawkeyes and will now get a chance to close her career out at the National Championship meet. Austin West also qualified for the NCAA meet in the men's decathlon.
The Hawkeye stars showed their mettle throughout the weekend and were rewarded with multiple NCAA Championship qualifications. The Hawkeyes have continually sent a variety of athletes to postseason meets and found success and 2024 is proving to be more of the same. Iowa head coach Joey Woody has built a program of sustained success and the athletes have worked incredibly hard to create a deep, talented roster.
Iowa was close to sending almost a half-dozen more athletes to the Championships as well, with standouts like Kat Moody, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch, and the men's short-distance runners all finishing just outside of qualification. It's a tough end to a storied career for Moody, but she leaves the program as one of the Hawkeyes' best-ever field athletes. For many of the other near-qualifiers, it will no doubt motivate them to continue to improve and make the jump to NCAA Championship qualifier next season.
The NCAA Championships will take place in Eugene starting on June 5th.
Baseball
Iowa baseball concluded its season last week, falling in both of its games at the Big Ten Tournament, first 3-2 to Michigan in 10 innings and then 4-2 to Illinois, also in 10 innings.
In the Hawkeyes tournament opener, Iowa looked to be in control early. Brody Brecht was again strong on the mound, pitching 7.2 innings and allowing just four hits. The Hawkeyes took an early lead with a Michael Seegers RBI double in the 2nd and that lead held into the 6th inning.
Michigan loaded the bases with two outs in the inning and then scored two runs on a wild pitch and subsequent throwing error. Iowa answered in the next half inning, this time on a Ben Wilmes RBI knock and the teams remained deadlocked through the 9th inning. A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Wolverines the win.
It was a frustrating opening game for the Hawkeyes. They outhit Michigan 10-6 and all of the Wolverines' runs came without involving a hit. Errors and bases-loaded walks are always going to be a killer, but the Hawkeyes surely hoped to generate more offense to help relieve some of the pressure on their pitching staff. Still, Brecht did enough to keep his team in the game and the offense rallied late to push the game to extras.
The Big Ten Tournament uses a double-elimination format so the Hawkeyes had a chance to avenge their loss the very next morning, taking on top-seeded Illinois, who had been upset in their first-round game.
The game followed a similar script to the Hawks' opener, with both teams struggling to generate offense. The Illini pushed across the first run in the game in the top of the 4th inning and added a second in the top of the 6th. Undeterred, the Hawkeyes rallied in the bottom of the 6th inning to tie the game.
The game remained tied into the 10th inning. Illinois scored twice in the top of the inning, but Iowa didn't give up. The Hawks loaded the bases with nobody out and a ground ball looked like it would cut the Illini lead to one. Instead, in one of the more bizarre calls I've seen, umpires ruled that Kyle Huckstrof interfered with the Illini fielder and ruled it a double play, negating the Hawkeyes' run.
The next Hawkeye batter struck out, ending the game and Iowa's season.
Umpires are human and the truth is that one call didn't ruin the Hawkeyes' season or decide the game. Iowa again struggled to create traffic on the bases and needed the bullpen to be near-perfect to keep the game within reach.
The best way to avoid officiating controversy is to not allow the game to reach a point where one call can decide a game in the first place. Still, the call looked egregious, although NCAA rules do not necessitate contact with the fielder to constitute interference, and it was a bitter way for Iowa's season to end.
This Iowa team came into the year with expectations as high as any season in recent memory, but struggled to overcome injuries and inconsistency. Brecht put together an impressive final season for the Hawkeyes, but the team accomplishments didn't reach those same heights.