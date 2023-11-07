The clocks have been turned back and that means it's time for fall sports to turn their eyes to the postseason. Iowa soccer and field hockey have each put together impressive resumes thus far and have earned berths in their respective NCAA Tournaments. For Iowa field hockey, the tournament offers a chance to solidify what has been an up-and-down few weeks against some of the country's best. For Hawkeye soccer, it's a chance to continue their historic run. Let's take a closer look.

Olympic Spotlight: Soccer

Iowa soccer completed its Cinderella run to the Big Ten Tournament title last week, besting #5 Penn State (13-2-4) 1-0 in overtime of the semifinals and then beating #12 Wisconsin (13-4-4) by a matching 1-0 score to claim the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Against Penn State, Iowa controlled the game from the defensive side of the ball. They sat back in a 4-5-1, using their numbers advantage in the middle of the field to control possession and stymie the Nittany Lion attack. The Hawks outshot Penn State 11-5 in regulation and generated a pair of great chances in the waning moments of the second half that almost gave the Hawkeyes a late dagger. Penn State had scoring opportunities of their own in the dying moments of regulation, including a breakaway chance stopped by Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Tournament Macy Enneking and a pair of corner kicks. Both defenses held and forced the game into overtime, where the pace slowed as tired legs became the norm on both sides. Near the end of the first overtime period, All-Freshman team member Sofia Bush launched a shot from outside the box that beat the keeper but rattled off the crossbar. Kelli McGroarty was in the box for the rebound and after a quick control off her chest, slotted the ball into the back of the net to give Iowa a 1-0 lead and the game-winning goal.



We did a full recap of Sunday's thrilling championship game here, but it was another quintessential Iowa performance. The Hawks handled Wisconsin's early pressure before finding their footing in the game and beginning to tilt the field. The Hawks were scrappy in the box on attack, leading to Josie Durr drawing a penalty chasing after a loose ball. She stepped up to the spot and calmly put the Hawks up 1-0.

From there, Iowa again controlled the midfield to help see out the victory. For portions of the second half, the Hawks spent 4-5 minutes in possession, dictating the tempo and imposing themselves on the game. When the Badgers regained possession, there was always a Hawkeye ready to cut off passing lanes or put in a crunching tackle. Wisconsin mustered a few shots, but the Hawks were not to be denied.

Iowa has relied on their defense throughout head coach Dave Dianni's tenure and that was the case again in their 2023 run to the conference tournament title. Sam Cary was named Defender of the Tournament and the Hawkeyes surrendered just one goal against the three ranked opponents they faced. The Hawks look to control the midfield, forcing their opposition to weave through waves of defenders or try to play over the top of them with long passes. Combine that with the relentless energy for defense that these Hawkeyes have and you end up with a team that controls possession and wears opponents down over 90 minutes. Dianni spoke all year about wanting his players to believe they could play with anyone in the country. After last weekend's run, there's no doubt that the belief within the team is strong. Iowa's tournament run guaranteed an NCAA Tournament berth and also earned them the right to host their first game. The Hawks, now ranked as high as 14th in the polls, are the #5 seed in their region and will host #12 seed Bucknell (12-3-5) on Friday at 6:00 (ESPN+).

Iowa enters the tournament playing their best soccer of the season. Here's hoping that translates into even more postseason magic.

Field Hockey

Iowa field hockey (13-5) fell to #8 Maryland (16-5) 2-0 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament last week. Maryland eventually made it to the tournament championship before falling to #1 Northwestern (18-1) in overtime. Maryland used a pair of incredible shots, including a between-the-legs redirect, to score on the Hawkeyes and were able to stifle the Hawks' potent offense. All-Big Ten senior Esme Gibson took a stick to the eye late in the first half, a gruesome-looking injury that forced her out of the game for a few moments, though she did return in the second half..

Despite the disappointment in the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa's strong performance through the season earned them a spot in this year's NCAA Tournament, their sixth straight Sweet Sixteen berth. The Hawks will take on Louisville (14-6), a team they played on October 15th in what was a 2-1 Hawkeye win.

The Hawks have fallen off slightly after a blazing start to the 2023 season, but the season can still be considered a definite success. Iowa has the top scorer in the country in freshman Dionne van Aalsum, who is currently tied for the freshman record for goals in a season at Iowa with 27. The Hawkeyes also spent four weeks at #1 near the start of conference play. It has been tough sledding through conference play as the Hawkeyes battled injuries and took on some of the country's best teams, but Iowa has bounced back from disappointing losses multiple times throughout the year, posting big wins over Louisville and Rutgers (16-3). The Hawks are a young team and the best in the Big Ten have found ways to exploit some of the Hawkeyes' weaknesses, pressing the team high and controlling possession when the Hawks sit back. Like a rookie in baseball, the opponents have adjusted as the scouting report comes in and it's up to Iowa now to try and adjust back. They have shown they have the talent to do so and will get another chance to prove it in their Sweet Sixteen matchup on Friday at 2:30 PM CT against Lousiville (ESPN+).

Volleyball

Iowa volleyball (8-18) lost a pair of matches in straight sets last week to Michigan (6-17) and Michigan State (16-9). The Hawks nearly pulled out a set win against the Wolverines, hanging tight in set one and leading 22-19 late in the second set, but weren't able to pull out either set before falling 25-14 in the decisive third set. Harlei Cole led the way with 17 digs for the Hawkeyes and Gabby Deery paced the Hawks with eight kills.

