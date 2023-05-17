Olympic Spotlight: Track and Field Wins Five Golds at Big Tens
It's crunch time for Iowa spring sports. Every team is either in the home stretch of the regular season or in the middle of postseason competition. The Hawks have put together some excellent performances throughout the season and based on early returns, it looks like that is going to continue into the postseason.
Let's take a look.
TRACK AND FIELD
Iowa track and field brought home five event conference titles at the Big Ten Championships over the weekend, spread across both men's and women's events. The men's team finished third overall and the women's team finished fourth.
The Hawkeyes were quick out of the gates with Tionna Tobias jumping out to an early lead in the women's heptathlon with three personal bests, including the 2nd-fastest 100m hurdle time in school history (13.20). Max Murphy also put together a strong Friday performance, finishing 2nd in the men's 10,000m race in 29:18.05.
On Saturday, Tobias finished what she started claiming the Big Ten title with a win in the long jump event and a personal-best time in the 800m race. Tobias was the wire-to-wire champion, sitting atop the leaderboard from the first event on, and set the 2nd best heptathlon score in Iowa history (5,640 points).
Paige Magee broke the school record in the women's 100m hurdle prelims (13.08) and Kat Moody threw personal-best in the women's shot put to earn the 2nd spot on the Iowa all-time leaderboard (16.96m). Kalen Walker also ran an incredible race, qualifying for the finals with the 2nd-fastest men's 100m time in school history (10.18).
The Hawkeyes kept the pedal to the floor on Sunday, claiming four more conference titles. Jenoah Mckiver was in top form, winning the men's 400m race in 45.59s and then claiming a second Big Ten title in the men's 4x400m relay alongside DeAndre Stapleton Jr., Spencer Gudgel, and Julien Gillum. The group earned Iowa's third title in the event in the last six years, finishing in 3:06.
Austin West won gold in the 400m hurdles with the 2nd best time in Iowa history (49.34). Gillum earned silver in the event. Austin Kresley picked up a Big Ten title in the 200m race, besting the field by almost two-tenths of a second and finishing in 20.26s.
Paige Magee put together another impressive performance of the day, breaking her day-old school record in the women's 100m to finish 2nd in 12.10s. Magee also picked up a silver medal in the women's 400m hurdles.
Other silver medalists included Max Murphy, who earned his second silver of the weekend, this time in the 5,000m (13:54.95), James Carter Jr. in the triple jump (15.95m), and the men's 4x100m team of Kalen Walker, Austin Kresley, DeAndre Stapleton Jr., and Austin West.
It was another successful season for the Hawkeye track and field squad. It's always a great sign for the health of the program when the team comes home with five conference titles. These Hawks have stars aplenty and they showed out when the lights shone brightest. They've been productive throughout the season, setting personal bests and top-10 marks across the board. Now that conference season is over, the Hawkeyes will prepare for the NCAA West Region Preliminary, which begins on May 24th.
BASEBALL
Iowa baseball came away with a huge series sweep over Michigan State last weekend, coming away with three wins: 9-0 on Friday, 8-6 on Saturday, and 5-1 on Sunday. In the first game of the series, the Hawkeyes were firing on all cylinders. Marcus Morgan pitched six no-hit innings, striking out six, before Jacob Simpson came in to close out the game's final three innings, allowing just three hits. At the plate, Sam Petersen led the way, going 4-4 with a home run. Brayden Frazier hit a home run of his own and drove in two runs, as did Raider Tello and Cade Moss.
Game 2 of the series was a much tighter contest. The Spartans scored first but Iowa rallied with a run in the 2nd inning and two more in the 3rd to take a 3-1 lead. The teams traded a run each over the next two innings, before an hour-plus rain delay. Michigan State rallied after the break, tying the game at five after seven innings, but a three-run 8th inning by the Hawkeyes proved to be the difference. Brennen Dorighi powered the Hawkeye offense with a pair of home runs and three RBIs, while Ben Wilmes chipped in a home run and two RBIs of his own.
The Hawkeyes earned the sweep on Sunday with a convincing 5-1 win. Brody Brecht was back to his dominant ways on the mound, throwing six innings, striking out eight, and allowing just one hit and one run. You can read more about his outing here. At the plate, the Hawks got the offense started early, scoring a run in each of the first two innings and adding a third run in the 4th inning. After Michigan State pushed their first run across in the 6th, the Hawkeyes answered with two in the 7th to keep a comfortable lead. Tello, Dorighi, and Michael Seegers each went 2-4 at the plate as the Hawks accumulated 11 total hits on the day.
It was another weekend of exactly what the Hawkeyes needed against Michigan State. The offense was potent throughout, even without Keaton Anthony, who continues to be held out of competition, and the pitching staff held the Spartans in check all weekend. The Hawks have responded to the swirl around the team with a pair of series wins and some of their best ball of the season. Iowa and UIC mutually agreed to cancel Tuesday's planned rematch so the Hawks will next play on Thursday against Northwestern in what will be their final series of the regular season.
SOFTBALL
Iowa softball won its first game of the Big Ten Tournament last week, beating Maryland 7-1, before falling to eventual champion Northwestern 3-1. Against Maryland, The Hawks took a 1-0 lead in the 4th inning when Denali Loecker drove in Nia Carter via a sac fly. The Terps tied the game in the bottom of the 5th, but the Hawkeyes responded with two runs in the 6th and a huge four-run 7th to blow the game open.
Carter came through with a clutch two-run double in the 7th that gave her the single-season record for hits in a season by a Hawkeye. A pair of freshmen also came up big on the biggest stage. Tory Bennett went 2-3 with a pair of RBIs and Jalen Adams pitched a complete game, giving up just three hits and one run.
The Hawks hung with eventual Big Ten Champion Northwestern in the quarterfinals, but the Wildcat pitching staff eventually proved too strong. Northwestern scored once in the 2nd inning and pushed two more across in the 4th, and while Iowa tried to rally in the late innings, they were limited to just one run. Carter was 2-4 on the day, pushing her record-setting hit total to 96 hits on the season. She was also named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team for her performance.
Despite the sour ending, this Iowa softball season still goes down as a success. The Hawkeyes finished 31-27 overall, their most wins since 30 in 2012-13. From a team standpoint, the group not only qualified for but won a game in the Big Ten Tournament -- a marked improvement over last season and their first win in the Big Ten Tournament since 2017-18. On an individual level, Nia Carter put together one of the best hitting seasons in Iowa history and freshman Jalen Adams established herself as a very capable starting pitcher.
Carter's contributions to the program over her four years cannot be overstated. She has been a star on the team over multiple seasons and has continued to develop as a player and a leader each year. The team accepted an invite to the National Invitational Softball Championships on Sunday, so they'll be able to experience postseason play. The double-elimination tournament takes place May 19th-21st and all games will be streamed live on YouTube.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Iowa women's golf participated in the inaugural National Golf Invitational last weekend. The team finished second, led by freshman Shannyn Vogler who took home the event title. Vogler finished the event at 5-under (211) after three-straight rounds below par. Vogler was within a stroke going into the final hole but came away with the victory after she parred the hole and the leader shot a triple bogey. The team shot an 889 (+25) to finish in 2nd, behind only Penn State. The 2nd-place team finish is Iowa's highest since the 2021 season.
MEN'S GOLF
Mac McClear completed the first two rounds of his NCAA regional event to start the week, shooting a 2-under 70 followed by an even-par 72. McClear was tied for 44th after the first round, ten strokes back of the top individual competitor. McClear must finish as the top individual on a non-qualifying team to earn a spot in the NCAA Championships.