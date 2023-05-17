It's crunch time for Iowa spring sports. Every team is either in the home stretch of the regular season or in the middle of postseason competition. The Hawks have put together some excellent performances throughout the season and based on early returns, it looks like that is going to continue into the postseason. Let's take a look.

TRACK AND FIELD

Iowa track and field brought home five event conference titles at the Big Ten Championships over the weekend, spread across both men's and women's events. The men's team finished third overall and the women's team finished fourth. The Hawkeyes were quick out of the gates with Tionna Tobias jumping out to an early lead in the women's heptathlon with three personal bests, including the 2nd-fastest 100m hurdle time in school history (13.20). Max Murphy also put together a strong Friday performance, finishing 2nd in the men's 10,000m race in 29:18.05. On Saturday, Tobias finished what she started claiming the Big Ten title with a win in the long jump event and a personal-best time in the 800m race. Tobias was the wire-to-wire champion, sitting atop the leaderboard from the first event on, and set the 2nd best heptathlon score in Iowa history (5,640 points). Paige Magee broke the school record in the women's 100m hurdle prelims (13.08) and Kat Moody threw personal-best in the women's shot put to earn the 2nd spot on the Iowa all-time leaderboard (16.96m). Kalen Walker also ran an incredible race, qualifying for the finals with the 2nd-fastest men's 100m time in school history (10.18).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JQ1lNSTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fcGVy ZmVjdF90P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfcGVyZmVjdF90PC9hPiBm aW5pc2hlZCAxc3QgaW4gdGhlIGhlcHRhdGhsb27inZUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0IxR1RGP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQjFHVEY8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95R0FTWVByZ3hZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veUdB U1lQcmd4WTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFRyYWNrICZhbXA7IEZpZWxk L0Nyb3NzIENvdW50cnkgKEBJb3dhWENfVEYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVhDX1RGL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU3OTI5MjM5ODAxMzQ0 MDA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Hawkeyes kept the pedal to the floor on Sunday, claiming four more conference titles. Jenoah Mckiver was in top form, winning the men's 400m race in 45.59s and then claiming a second Big Ten title in the men's 4x400m relay alongside DeAndre Stapleton Jr., Spencer Gudgel, and Julien Gillum. The group earned Iowa's third title in the event in the last six years, finishing in 3:06. Austin West won gold in the 400m hurdles with the 2nd best time in Iowa history (49.34). Gillum earned silver in the event. Austin Kresley picked up a Big Ten title in the 200m race, besting the field by almost two-tenths of a second and finishing in 20.26s. Paige Magee put together another impressive performance of the day, breaking her day-old school record in the women's 100m to finish 2nd in 12.10s. Magee also picked up a silver medal in the women's 400m hurdles. Other silver medalists included Max Murphy, who earned his second silver of the weekend, this time in the 5,000m (13:54.95), James Carter Jr. in the triple jump (15.95m), and the men's 4x100m team of Kalen Walker, Austin Kresley, DeAndre Stapleton Jr., and Austin West.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yNEssIHdoYXRjaGEga25vdyBhYm91dCB0aGF0LiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQjFHVEY/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCMUdURjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Y3MVNxZTdaTkMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9W NzFTcWU3Wk5DPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgVHJhY2sgJmFtcDsgRmll bGQvQ3Jvc3MgQ291bnRyeSAoQElvd2FYQ19URikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhWENfVEYvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTgyMzU3NTgxMjQx ODc2NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

It was another successful season for the Hawkeye track and field squad. It's always a great sign for the health of the program when the team comes home with five conference titles. These Hawks have stars aplenty and they showed out when the lights shone brightest. They've been productive throughout the season, setting personal bests and top-10 marks across the board. Now that conference season is over, the Hawkeyes will prepare for the NCAA West Region Preliminary, which begins on May 24th.

BASEBALL

Iowa baseball came away with a huge series sweep over Michigan State last weekend, coming away with three wins: 9-0 on Friday, 8-6 on Saturday, and 5-1 on Sunday. In the first game of the series, the Hawkeyes were firing on all cylinders. Marcus Morgan pitched six no-hit innings, striking out six, before Jacob Simpson came in to close out the game's final three innings, allowing just three hits. At the plate, Sam Petersen led the way, going 4-4 with a home run. Brayden Frazier hit a home run of his own and drove in two runs, as did Raider Tello and Cade Moss.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaXR0aW5nIHRoZSBiYWxsIGFsbCB0aGUgd2F5IHRvIHRoZSBncmFk dWF0aW9uIGNlcmVtb255IGF0IENhcnZlciDwn46TPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZXRlcnNlbjExU2FtP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBQZXRlcnNlbjExU2FtPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vNzhVeWtZS3lGcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzc4VXlrWUt5RnM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFVJQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUlCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMv MTY1NzE2ODMxMzk0NzE2NDY3Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkg MTIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZmJ8J2ZpPCdmawg8J2ZqfCdmZ3wnZmW8J2ZqSDwnZms8J2ZlvCd magg8J2Zo/CdmZ7wnZmY8J2ZmiDwn6SpPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NDVG9wMTA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTQ1RvcDEwPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vYll6SEdpWXRkMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JZekhHaVl0 ZDI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFVJQmFzZWJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUlCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTY1NzE4NTg2MjcxMzc2OTk4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXkgMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Game 2 of the series was a much tighter contest. The Spartans scored first but Iowa rallied with a run in the 2nd inning and two more in the 3rd to take a 3-1 lead. The teams traded a run each over the next two innings, before an hour-plus rain delay. Michigan State rallied after the break, tying the game at five after seven innings, but a three-run 8th inning by the Hawkeyes proved to be the difference. Brennen Dorighi powered the Hawkeye offense with a pair of home runs and three RBIs, while Ben Wilmes chipped in a home run and two RBIs of his own.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCB8J2QiPCdkIYg8J2QkfCdkIjwnZCGLCDwnZCB8J2QiPCdkIYg 8J2QhfCdkIvwnZCYIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmRv cmlnaGk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJkb3JpZ2hpPC9hPiB4IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSXY5MWNSNWRqUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0l2OTFjUjVkalM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBCYXNlYmFs bCAoQFVJQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VUlCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NzQ3Njk2NjE5NzYzMzAyND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hawkeyes earned the sweep on Sunday with a convincing 5-1 win. Brody Brecht was back to his dominant ways on the mound, throwing six innings, striking out eight, and allowing just one hit and one run. You can read more about his outing here. At the plate, the Hawks got the offense started early, scoring a run in each of the first two innings and adding a third run in the 4th inning. After Michigan State pushed their first run across in the 6th, the Hawkeyes answered with two in the 7th to keep a comfortable lead. Tello, Dorighi, and Michael Seegers each went 2-4 at the plate as the Hawks accumulated 11 total hits on the day. It was another weekend of exactly what the Hawkeyes needed against Michigan State. The offense was potent throughout, even without Keaton Anthony, who continues to be held out of competition, and the pitching staff held the Spartans in check all weekend. The Hawks have responded to the swirl around the team with a pair of series wins and some of their best ball of the season. Iowa and UIC mutually agreed to cancel Tuesday's planned rematch so the Hawks will next play on Thursday against Northwestern in what will be their final series of the regular season.

SOFTBALL

Iowa softball won its first game of the Big Ten Tournament last week, beating Maryland 7-1, before falling to eventual champion Northwestern 3-1. Against Maryland, The Hawks took a 1-0 lead in the 4th inning when Denali Loecker drove in Nia Carter via a sac fly. The Terps tied the game in the bottom of the 5th, but the Hawkeyes responded with two runs in the 6th and a huge four-run 7th to blow the game open. Carter came through with a clutch two-run double in the 7th that gave her the single-season record for hits in a season by a Hawkeye. A pair of freshmen also came up big on the biggest stage. Tory Bennett went 2-3 with a pair of RBIs and Jalen Adams pitched a complete game, giving up just three hits and one run.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZen8J2XtfCdl67wnZiBJiMzOTvwnZiAIPCdmIHwnZe18J2XsiDw nZe/8J2XsvCdl7DwnZe88J2Xv/Cdl7EhISEhITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmlpYWFhXzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5p aWFhYV8zPC9hPiYjMzk7cyB0d28tUkJJIGRvdWJsZSBzZXRzIHRoZSBuZXcg c2luZ2xlLXNlYXNvbiBoaXQgcmVjb3JkIGF0IElvd2EhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OeHpZdmZ5Q2dzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTnh6 WXZmeUNnczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFNvZnRiYWxsIChAaW93YXNv ZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lvd2Fzb2Z0 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NjQ0NzcyMTc0MDU4NzAwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

The Hawks hung with eventual Big Ten Champion Northwestern in the quarterfinals, but the Wildcat pitching staff eventually proved too strong. Northwestern scored once in the 2nd inning and pushed two more across in the 4th, and while Iowa tried to rally in the late innings, they were limited to just one run. Carter was 2-4 on the day, pushing her record-setting hit total to 96 hits on the season. She was also named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team for her performance. Despite the sour ending, this Iowa softball season still goes down as a success. The Hawkeyes finished 31-27 overall, their most wins since 30 in 2012-13. From a team standpoint, the group not only qualified for but won a game in the Big Ten Tournament -- a marked improvement over last season and their first win in the Big Ten Tournament since 2017-18. On an individual level, Nia Carter put together one of the best hitting seasons in Iowa history and freshman Jalen Adams established herself as a very capable starting pitcher. Carter's contributions to the program over her four years cannot be overstated. She has been a star on the team over multiple seasons and has continued to develop as a player and a leader each year. The team accepted an invite to the National Invitational Softball Championships on Sunday, so they'll be able to experience postseason play. The double-elimination tournament takes place May 19th-21st and all games will be streamed live on YouTube.



WOMEN'S GOLF

Iowa women's golf participated in the inaugural National Golf Invitational last weekend. The team finished second, led by freshman Shannyn Vogler who took home the event title. Vogler finished the event at 5-under (211) after three-straight rounds below par. Vogler was within a stroke going into the final hole but came away with the victory after she parred the hole and the leader shot a triple bogey. The team shot an 889 (+25) to finish in 2nd, behind only Penn State. The 2nd-place team finish is Iowa's highest since the 2021 season.



MEN'S GOLF