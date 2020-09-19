HawkeyeReport - On this date in Hawkeye history

While there are a few Iowa State games and strangely, contests against Arizona, that took place on September 19th, there’s one game that stands above all others on this date and it’s Iowa’s win over Pittsburgh in 2015.

The game was outstanding and we will get to that in a minute, but it was the pregame swarm that was one of the most emotional moments I’ve ever experienced at Kinnick Stadium.

It was just over nine years ago that Brett Greenwood nearly lost his life when his heart stopped after a workout at his old high school. For days, Greenwood literally fought for his life and now four years later, he was going to lead the Hawkeyes out on to the field.

Given where he was, the thought that Greenwood would lead the team out on to the field seemed almost impossible. But, Greenwood has made it a habit to defy the odds. He did it out of high school when he walked on at Iowa and not only earn a scholarship, but become a multiple year starter. So, of course he would prove everyone wrong and lead the team out of the tunnel with Back in Black blasting at Kinnick Stadium.

Greenwood used a walker and as he led the team out, he was flanked by Chris Doyle and teammate Pat Angerer on the other side. I was down on the field and it was literally one of those hair on the back of the neck standing up moments. It was as electric as I have seen Kinnick before a game. The fans were already excited with the black and gold striping of the Kinnick and then Greenwood led the team out. It was amazing and I still get goosebumps thinking about it.

By the way, don’t count out Greenwood leading the team out again sometime in the future and this time he won’t need a walker. I know that might sound impossible, but never ever count out Brett Greenwood.