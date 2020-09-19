HawkeyeReport - On this date in Hawkeye history

On this date in Hawkeye history
While there are a few Iowa State games and strangely, contests against Arizona, that took place on September 19th, there’s one game that stands above all others on this date and it’s Iowa’s win over Pittsburgh in 2015.
The game was outstanding and we will get to that in a minute, but it was the pregame swarm that was one of the most emotional moments I’ve ever experienced at Kinnick Stadium.
It was just over nine years ago that Brett Greenwood nearly lost his life when his heart stopped after a workout at his old high school. For days, Greenwood literally fought for his life and now four years later, he was going to lead the Hawkeyes out on to the field.
Given where he was, the thought that Greenwood would lead the team out on to the field seemed almost impossible. But, Greenwood has made it a habit to defy the odds. He did it out of high school when he walked on at Iowa and not only earn a scholarship, but become a multiple year starter. So, of course he would prove everyone wrong and lead the team out of the tunnel with Back in Black blasting at Kinnick Stadium.
Greenwood used a walker and as he led the team out, he was flanked by Chris Doyle and teammate Pat Angerer on the other side. I was down on the field and it was literally one of those hair on the back of the neck standing up moments. It was as electric as I have seen Kinnick before a game. The fans were already excited with the black and gold striping of the Kinnick and then Greenwood led the team out. It was amazing and I still get goosebumps thinking about it.
By the way, don’t count out Greenwood leading the team out again sometime in the future and this time he won’t need a walker. I know that might sound impossible, but never ever count out Brett Greenwood.
The pregame was awesome, but the actual game was really good too.
Iowa opened the scoring in the first quarter with a field goal and then pushed their lead to 10-0 when C.J. Beathard ran it into the end zone from 9 yards out.
The week before we saw how Beathard’s running against Iowa State. In this game, his legs really made a difference and we will get to that later in the game.
One other thing that was interesting about this game was Desmond King going head to head with Tyler Boyd from Pitt. King ended up winning most of the head to head battles that include a pair of interceptions of quarterback Nathan Peterman.
Peterman actually had a pretty decent day, going 20-29 for 219 yards and Boyd still hauled in ten receptions for 131 yards, including a game tying touchdown reception with 52 seconds left in the game.
Beathard and the Hawkeyes took over at the 30 and on the first play, Beathard ran for 12 yards. After a pass to Henry Krieger-Coble and then a 7 yard run they were at the Pitt 47. After a pair of incomplete passes to Tevaun Smith, Beathard took off on a designed run and end up at the Pitt 39 with two seconds left in the game.
Enter Marshall Koehn, the former Solon standout with a big leg. He lines up from 57 yards out and the scored tied and just before the ball is snapped, the whistle blows and Pitt calls their final timeout. Koehn went through with the kick and it came up short.
There’s still two seconds left and this time, Pitt sends Boyd to stand at the back of the end zone in the event that the kick ends up short and he could potentially return the ball. Well, Koehn had other ideas and he blasts the ball through the uprights and Iowa gets the walk-off 27-24 victory.
What a capper to a great night at Kinnick Stadium. It was one of the ages.
Other games on September 19th
1942 Washington (MO) 26-7
1970 @Oregon State 14-21
1981 @Iowa State 12-23
1987 @Iowa State 48-9
1998 @Arizona 11-35
2009 Arizona 27-17