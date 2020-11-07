HawkeyeReport - On this date in Hawkeye history

There are some crazy streaks that really don’t make a whole lot of sense in Iowa football history.

One that has always stood out to me was the winning streak Purdue put on Iowa from 1961 to 1980. Now, this wasn’t exactly the golden era of Hawkeye football and there were plenty of bad teams in Iowa uniforms during those years, but losing 20 straight to Purdue?

I mean Purdue was ok and sometimes good in that era, but it’s not like they were Ohio State or Michigan. Five times Iowa was shutout by the Boilers. There was a three point loss in 1965 and a controversial one point defeat in 1975. And there were a lot of bad losses mixed in there.

Which brings us to 1981 and Iowa had gotten off to a 5-1 start, but the promising season then hit a bump in the road with back to back losses to Minnesota and Illinois. So Iowa was 5-3 and facing the program that was their nemesis and had pounded Iowa 58-13 the previous season.

So, Iowa needed to do something different to shake up the Boilermakers and they did. Hayden Fry had a trick up his sleeve on the first Saturday in November and had quarterback Gordy Bohannon come out in the shotgun formation. Back in 1981 coming out in the shotgun was a huge deal.

Iowa started fast and never looked back. Bohannon ran for 63 yards early in the game out of the shotgun, which appeared to confuse the Purdue defense. The Hawkeyes scored on their first three possessions in the first quarter and were quickly up 17-0.

Then the Hawkeyes blocked a punt and scored to make it 23-0. Iowa capped a fabulous first half with Bohannon rushing in another score just before the break and Iowa led 30-0 at the break. Safe to say the Hawkeyes were headed towards the winner circle and the streak against the Boilermakers was over.

The final was 33-7 and Purdue’s score was late in the fourth quarter. It was a dominant performance by Iowa that propelled them down the stretch to eventually lock up a bid to the Rose Bowl.

Following the win, Hayden Fry entered the postgame wearing blinking red lights and as usual, he had a great quote.

“Twenty cotton-pickin’ years, and we finally did it.” Fry said and then he apologized for being late because he was upstairs eating cake.

There’s one other game worth mentioning and that’s for not so good reasons. In 2009, Iowa was riding high with a 9-0 start and the Hawkeyes had won 13 straight going back to the 2008 season.

In comes Northwestern on a sunny and relatively warm afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa came out strong in the first series when Ricky Stanzi hit Marvin McNutt for a 74 yard touchdown pass. Then on the second series, after a 30 yard pass to Trey Stross, Iowa scored again adding three more points on a Daniel Murray field goal. It was 10-0 in the first quarter and the Hawkeyes looked like they were ready to cruise to a 10-0 start to the season in 2009.

Then disaster hit.

A Northwestern punt pinned Iowa deep in their own territory and on second down, Ricky Stanzi rolled out and got hit and fumbled. Northwestern recovered for the score, but of a larger concern was Stanzi didn’t get up. He had hurt his ankle and could not return to the game.

Enter James Vandenberg, who was intercepted in his first pass attempt and the Cats converted to go up 14-10. Then once again disaster struck when Brandon Wegher took off for a long touchdown run, but it was called back due to a phantom holding call. Instead of 17-14, it was still 14-10. The final score was 17-10 and the dream undefeated season came to a close.

Here’s the full list of games in Iowa football history played on November 7th.

1908 @Illinois L 22-0

1914 @Northwestern W 27-0

1925 Wisconsin L 6-0

1931 @Nebraska L 7-0

1936 @Minnesota L 52-0

1942 Wisconsin W 6-0

1953 Purdue W 26-0

1959 Minnesota W 33-0

1964 @Minnesota L 14-13

1970 Indiana W 42-13

1981 Purdue W 33-7

1987 @Northwestern W 52-24

1992 @Indiana W 14-0

2009 Northwestern L 17-10

2015 @Indiana W 35-27