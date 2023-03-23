The first weekend of the Big Dance played out to near perfection for Iowa. True, in a perfect world the Hawkeyes would be sharing a regional with #16 Sacred Heart, #13 East Carolina, and #14 Iona this weekend in Seattle. But realistically, Iowa’s bracket shook out as best as possible. It’s a welcome departure from the Hawkeyes’ previous jaunts into the second weekend of the Big Dance where exciting Iowa teams with great players ran into college basketball dynasties and royalty. The Sam Logic-led 2015 three-seed Hawkeyes fought their way into a loaded Oklahoma City Regional featuring #1 Notre Dame, #2 Baylor and #4 Stanford. Iowa predictably lost by 15 to the Bears, who subsequently lost to national runner-up Notre Dame in the Elite Eight. It was a fun ride and breakthrough at the time for Lisa Bluder in her 14th season in charge. In 2019, Naismith Player of the Year Megan Gustafson led the second-seeded Hawkeyes into the Sweet Sixteen as part of a, once again, loaded regional featuring #1 Baylor, #3 NC State, and #4 South Carolina. Iowa blew out the Wolfpack before getting steamrolled by the eventual National Champion Bears 85-53. It was another stepping-stone for the Hawkeyes and, though disappointing, it felt like the season was a success and the team went about as far as they could. Baylor was 34-1 at the time after all. And just two seasons ago a freshman sensation named Caitlin Clark led a fifth-seeded Iowa squad to a mildly surprising Sweet Sixteen appearance before top-seeded Connecticut dismissed them from March Madness by 20 points. Again, it was another fun ride. Which brings us to this weekend in Seattle. Where fun rides don’t cut it anymore.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrIHRvIEJ1c2luZXNzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1JKMnRnTlM0UEciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SSjJ0Z05TNFBHPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElv d2FXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQi9z dGF0dXMvMTYzODk3MDY3ODIwMzUxNDg4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXJjaCAyMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not when you’re 28-6, won the Big Ten Tournament, and were ranked No. 3 in the final AP Poll of the season. Not when you return all but two players from last season’s Big Ten Champion team. Not when All-American players like Monika Czinano return to Iowa specifically to chase a Final Four. And especially not when you have soon-to-be National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark leading the way. The Hawkeyes dance into the Emerald City bearing the immense weight of attempting to reach a Final Four that's set up for them them incredibly well. Not since 2014 has there been a four-team regional with a higher collective seed total than the four teams in Iowa’s regional (21) this weekend. Historically speaking, this is about as open a path as you will see for a top-four seeded team in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. And these second-seeded Hawkeyes have to take advantage. In very un-Iowa development, no tournament quadrant has seen more chaos than Iowa's portion of the Seattle region. Each of the other three regionals feature three of the top-four seeds of its respective bracket. Iowa is the lone top-four seed left standing in its bracket.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgU3dlZXQgMTYgaXMgU0VUIPCfj4A8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTWFyY2hNYWRuZXNzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTWFyY2hNYWRuZXNzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM1FWM0tpY09yOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzNRVjNLaWNPcjk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkNBQSBNYXJjaCBNYWRuZXNz IChATWFyY2hNYWRuZXNzV0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL01hcmNoTWFkbmVzc1dCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTYzODAzODE4NDkzOTQ2Njc1 Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Going into the Big Dance there was a sense that the Hawkeyes and not the Cardinal should have been the #1 seed in the Seattle 4 region. Had Iowa met Stanford in the Elite Eight, Clark and Co. could potentially play up the angle that they were slighted by the committee. They could claim status as the underdog and perhaps play a bit loose against the top-seeded team in the region. That's all out the window now after last weekend. Not only are the Hawkeyes not an underdog, Iowa is now the top-seeded team in the region and, according to fivethirtyeight.com, has a greater than 50% chance to reach the Final Four. On paper, even undefeated South Carolina seems to be staring down a relatively tougher path to Dallas in their portion of the Greenville Region (#4 UCLA and then #2 Maryland or #3 Notre Dame) than the teams Iowa will see in Seattle. But if this tournament has told us anything through one weekend it’s that getting to Dallas won’t be so simple. There have been an unprecedented number of major upsets up and down the 2023 bracket with two #1 seeds losing in the first weekend for the first time since 1998. In fact, Indiana and Stanford are just the fifth and sixth #1 seeds respectively to not reach the Sweet Sixteen since 1994. With this fortunate development comes sky-high expectations and immense pressure. Even though Iowa has been to a Final Four once before, it feels like Lisa Bluder's program is a few steps away from uncharted territory. Yes, the Vivian Stringer-led Hawkeyes reached the Final Four Atlanta in 1992-93, falling 73-72 to Ohio State in overtime in the national semifinals. But the world of women's college basketball has also changed exponentially since that run. For one, the ’93 tournament featured only 48 schools (the last tournament pre-expansion). Iowa actually received a bye to the second round of the tournament and needed only three wins to reach the Final Four. And even as the #2 seed in the bracket, the Mideast regionals were held in Iowa City where the Hawkeyes blew out Auburn and Tennessee to reach the Final Four. Not only has the tournament grown (68 teams now) but the women’s game has massively grown in popularity as well. More people are watching the tournament than ever each year and the country’s biggest names and best players are more popular and influential than ever before.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9NYXJjaE1hZG5lc3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNNYXJjaE1hZG5lc3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9OQ0FBV0JCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkNBQVdCQjwvYT4gU2Vjb25kIFJvdW5kIHZpZXdlcnNo aXAgaXMgdXAgMzAlIHllYXItb3Zlci15ZWFyPGJyPjxicj7wn4+AIFdpdGgg MS41TSB2aWV3ZXJzLCBOby4gMTAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9VR0FfV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVR0FfV0JCPC9h PiB2cyBOby4gMSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FX QkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElvd2FXQkI8L2E+IHdhcyB0aGUg bW9zdC12aWV3ZWQgRWFybHkgUm91bmQgZ2FtZSBvbiByZWNvcmQ8YnI+PGJy PvCfj4AgMi4xIEJJTExJT04gbWludXRlcyBjb25zdW1lZCwgdGhlIG1vc3Qg b24gcmVjb3JkISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNWZ2c0JLUjRtcSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVmdnNCS1I0bXE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRVNQ TiBQUiAoQEVTUE5QUikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9F U1BOUFIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzgzMjQzMTQyOTMzNzkwNzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

30 years feels like a lifetime ago. And with each game the pressure rises and the lights get a little brighter. Bad teams do not reach the second weekend of NCAA Tournaments so no matter the seed the Hawkeyes shouldn't expect to see an easy opponent this weekend in Colorado, Louisville, or Ole Miss. There are no more games inside the friendly confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena. No more home crowds to carry Iowa in a close game. It's just basketball the rest of the way. And the opportunity in front of these Hawkeyes couldn't be greater. To reach Dallas they will have to earn every bit of it. Still, this is nothing new to these Hawkeyes. Iowa has been in the spotlight chasing Final Four aspirations all season long and, for the most part, the Hawkeyes have been able to deliver. Can they deliver for one more weekend? Since the men and women’s NCAA Tournaments expanded to 64+ teams Iowa has never been to a Final Four. All that’s standing in the way of these Hawkeyes climbing that mountain is the sixth-seeded Buffaloes on Friday and either the fifth-seeded Cardinals or eighth-seeded Rebels on Sunday. Iowa is currently a 5.5-point favorite over Colorado according to Caesars Sportsbook and they’d be favored again on Sunday if they advance. The opportunity for these Hawkeyes in Seattle couldn't be greater. Neither could the pressure.