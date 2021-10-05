PA native Terry Roberts influenced by Iowa

Terry Roberts grew up in Erie, PA, but he was influenced by an early player in the Ferentz era. When Roberts was young, former Hawkeye Jovon Johnson took an interest in him and that led to the talented defensive back ending up in Iowa City. Roberts had his first interception this past week and has become one of the top special teams players of the Ferentz era.



He discusses the influence that Johnson, his father, and others had in his life and how that led him to Iowa City. He also talks about playing against his home state school and if he has friends on the team, and his own development as an Iowa player.

