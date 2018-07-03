It’s always been family first for Phil Parker.

Working in a profession where moving from job to job is an accepted part of the business, Parker has always been different. He valued stability over chasing a few more dollars in his bank account and a title next to his name.

Those values had been his motivation for staying at Toledo and working as the Rockets defensive backs coach starting in 1988. Then a chance meeting with an old friend at the football coaches convention in Nashville after the 1998 season presented him with an opportunity that turned out to be too good to pass up.

“I was really happy at Toledo and really not looking to leave,” Parker said. “We were winning a lot of games and championships there. I’m from just outside the Cleveland area and my wife is from the Detroit area, so it was a nice middle ground for us as a family and a good situation for us.”

Parker and his wife, Sandy were leaving an ice cream social at the coaches convention in Nashville when by chance, they bumped into Norm Parker. When Phil Parker played at Michigan State in the mid-80’s, Norm Parker (no relation) was the defensive coordinator, so they had a long standing relationship and friendship.

“We were leaving and happened to bump into Norm and he said he had something potentially going on and wanted to know if I would be interested in joining him,” Parker said. “He told me he was potentially going to Iowa and my response was I would probably want to check that out.”

There weren’t many jobs that would have intrigued Parker, but Iowa was one that would be interesting to him for a couple of reasons.

First, Iowa had traditionally played a tough, physical, and smart style of football that Parker enjoys coaching. He also recalled his own experiences playing against Hayden Fry’s team and the environment at Kinnick Stadium.

Just as important, Parker saw the potential stability that Iowa offered for him and his family. He saw the long tenure that Fry had just completed and he wasn’t going to uproot his family for a place that doesn’t value stability for their coaches.

Parker came to Iowa City for a visit. A job offer had not been extended at that point and he met with Kirk Ferentz about the position.

“I came out and met with Kirk and honestly, I didn’t know if he would offer me the job or not and I knew this was a really big decision for my family,” he said. “The big thing that sold me on my visit was the people. Everyone was so welcoming and they made me feel right at home. When I got back to Toledo, Kirk called and offered me the job and I accepted it.”

Twenty years later, Parker is still at Iowa. He’s worked his way up from position coach to defensive coordinator, following in the footsteps of Norm Parker, and is generally considered one of the top defensive coordinators in the Big Ten Conference.

He’s had several opportunities to leave over the years. Each and every time, Parker has turned them down.

“In this profession you see guys changing shirts all the time and I just don’t believe in that. For me it’s always been about putting my family first.”

Parker didn’t want to see his kids moving from school to school. His son and daughter both went through the Iowa City school system, graduated from Iowa City West and the University of Iowa. He beamed with pride sharing that his daughter graduated from Iowa this spring.

“This has been such a great place for my wife and I to raise our kids,” he said. “I just feel so lucky and blessed to be here doing a job that I love.”

Parker’s family also extends to the players who have played for him at the University of Iowa. That pride extends to guys like Sean Considine, Jovon Johnson, Matt Bowen, and many others, who come back to Iowa City with their families from time to time.

“I still feel connected to each and every player that I’ve coached. That goes all the way back to Matt Bowen to today with Josh Jackson. They feel like they can walk through the doors here and see a familiar face and feel totally comfortable here and that makes me feel very good.”

Parker expected some challenges early on once he made the move to Iowa. Returning players were comfortable in another system and Norm Parker brought a different style to Iowa City. There was also an adjustment for the players who had to get comfortable with Phil Parker’s approach to coaching.

“It’s always tough when you don’t really know the players and the players don’t really know you,” he said. “There’s an adjustment period for all of us because it was a different system and a different language for them. It took a while and obviously that first season was tough on all of us.”

What helped the adjustment process was the approach to coaching from Norm Parker. Some coaches have the ability to make the complex appear simple and that was Norm’s gift. He could take an incredibly complex offense and show his players how to attack it defensively in the simplest way possible.

“I had a lot of respect for the way he kept things so simple for the players. When he talked about football, he always made it seem less complicated and applied it to life. He had so many challenges in his own life and he accepted every one of them. I think that’s why the players respected him, loved him, and listened to him.”

Iowa’s rise under Kirk Ferentz in the early 2000’s was also helped by the early addition of a young safety from Erie, PA named Bob Sanders. Phil Parker preaches toughness and Sanders had that by the truckload.

“Bob was by far one of the toughest players I have ever coached,” Parker said. “When he came here, we knew Bob was very athletic, but he wasn’t very big. He was an explosive athlete that loved the game of football and played it the way I think football should be played. He changed the tempo and the intensity of our football team, just like he did in the NFL with the Colts when they won the Super Bowl.”

One of Parker’s favorite plays made by Sanders happened to a special teams hit in the 2000 season. Iowa was holding on trying to pick up their first Big Ten win of the Ferentz era over Michigan State and Sanders flew down on a kickoff and blew up the Spartans return man.

Sanders was the first real breakout star that Parker coached at Iowa. Since then, there’s a laundry list of great players who have shined at cornerback and safety on his watch.

His resume now includes coaching a Jim Thorpe Award winner (Desmond King) and three semifinalist for the honor, three winners of the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year award (Micah Hyde, Desmond King, and Josh Jackson), three first team All American’s, 14 first team All Big Ten selections and 11 second team All Big Ten honorees.

“I have been very fortunate to have guys here that wanted to be successful, but you still have to teach them,” Parker said. “You have to find guys that value hard work and mental toughness. I would rather take a guy that is hungry than a guy who has already had enough food to last a lifetime. I’ll take a guy who might be a half second slower in the 40 if I feel like he knows what he has to do to become a great player.”

The amazing thing about Parker is there’s an argument to be made that he’s doing his best coaching right now and he’s still getting better. With the success in recent years of players like Micah Hyde, Desmond King, and Josh Jackson, Iowa being “DBU” has become a selling point on the recruiting trail. High school players now see Iowa as not only a path to success at the college level, but a road to the NFL.

During his tenure, 13 defensive backs who have played at Iowa have been drafted, including 8 in the last decade.

Parker hasn’t really changed in terms of what he asks of his players in recent years, but what he has done is kept learning and applying it to how he engages with his players and he feels like that has made a difference on the field.

“As I have gotten older, I think I have taken a different approach with my players than I had before. I think maybe I am maturing and understanding things differently. I think as a coach you always have to be learning.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is his love and passion for coaching. After the 2011 season when Norm Parker retired. Phil Parker was elevated to defensive coordinator. In his first season in that position, he gave up his role as defensive backs coach, but that last only one year. He simply didn’t feel comfortable coaching without the deeper connection to his players.

“I knew after the first year that I couldn’t be a walk around type guy. I would rather give up the coordinators job than to give up the defensive backs,” he said. “I think the best time that I have every week is being in the meeting room with the defensive backs talking football. I really enjoy it and get to know my players and understand how I can push them to a higher level.”

One lesson that Phil Parker has taken forward from Norm Parker as a coordinator is seeking input from any and all sources. He’s always tried to be open to any and all new ideas from his assistant coaches and graduate assistants. That sort of open door policy and thinking is important in developing trust on a coaching staff.

“Norm was always big on taking opinions from everyone. He felt everyone should have a say, but everyone also always knew that ultimately it would be his decision and I’ve tried to operate that way as well. I think that’s important. I also don’t want to be a coordinator that micromanages the other coaches and be in all their meetings. You have to have a level of trust with them on the practice field and in their meeting rooms. I think that helps everyone feel invested and builds a team atmosphere.”

The beauty of Phil Parker and his success at Iowa is he did all of this on his own terms the last twenty years. They say good things come to people that wait and Parker did that and eventually the coordinator position came to him and he didn’t have to chase it elsewhere and uproot his family to do it.

He could have simply been a coordinator and called it good, but in his heart, he’s still a coach that loves sitting in meetings with his players and working with them on the practice field each and every day helping them improve.

“I love the game and love what I do and where I am doing it,” Parker said. “I haven’t gone to work a day in my life and that’s the beauty of it.”