Parker named semifinalist for Broyles Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is one of 15 coaches named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation.



Parker is in his 23rd season on the Iowa coaching staff, serving his 10th season as defensive coordinator. He also coaches the defensive secondary. He is the longest tenured defensive coordinator in the nation.



Iowa has posted a 9-2 record to date and leads the nation with 21 interceptions, while ranking fourth nationally in takeaways (26). Iowa has 85 interceptions since 2017, more than any team in the country. Eleven different players have at least one interception this season.



Overall, Iowa ranks ninth in the nation in scoring defense (16.9) and 13th in total defense (314.8). Iowa is second in turnover margin (+12), 12th in rushing defense (103.6) and fourth in pass efficiency defense (104.32).



Iowa’s defense in 2020 led the nation in allowing opponents just 4.3 yards per play. Iowa has earned eight straight bowl invitations and has won its last three bowl games and 15 straight nonconference games overall. The Hawkeyes won 47 games from 2015-19, the highest total in school history over any five-year period.



Former Iowa defensive coordinator Norm Parker was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2004 and 2005.