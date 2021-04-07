HawkeyeReport - Parker talks Hawkeye defense

It's an interesting mix for the Iowa defense and it will present a challenge for Phil Parker this fall. The Iowa defensive coordinator returns most of his starting back seven, but he will have to re-tool the line after losing three starters from last year's team. Parker discusses what he has seen from his defense and gives his thoughts on the young defensive line.



Opening Statement



It's been a while since we've talked here. Since the end of the season and we didn't play our last two games, which was unfortunate because we were playing our best ball at the end of the year. Obviously we lost some guys coming into the spring like every year. Lost Chauncey and Nixon and Heflin upfront. You look at Austin Schulte, who played pretty well as a senior and Dalles Jacobus. At linebacker, we lost Nick Niemann and Barrington Wade. On the back end, everyone back. Thrilled to have Matt Hankins back. He's played a lot of games here and give our younger corners a lot of insight. First four practices have been really good. Have some guys with flexibility and I see a lot of growth. See a lot of good things from Castro, Harris, and Roberts. Very pleased with where we're at and building depth on the back end.

Q: Yahya Black played a few games last year and Logan Jones impressing in the weight room. What do you see from those two?

PP: Very impressed. Black could probably play outside or inside. Right now we have him inside at tackle and he's done a nice job. Lined up as No. 1 right now and pleased with his progress. Logan Jones has done a nice job. Kind of reminds me of Mitch King as far as taking up space, but a little thicker. Zach is back at defensive end and Waggoner probably at the other end and Noah Shannon at the other tackle. You look at young guys, Craig playing DE and Hurkett too. Looking forward to seeing more growth here in the coming weeks.

Q: With Xavior Williams, where is he playing and how did you end up adding him this off-season?

PP: At the beginning of the year, we were trying to figure out if Matt was going to stay and Xavior wanted to extend his career and any time you can get a good player like that, you want to do it. Probably going to play him at corner. Has to understand our terminology and our scheme. He's played both positions at Northern Iowa. Right now, more of a corner for us. Well put together athlete, good footwork, smart kind. Already has his degree and going for another one.

Q: A lot of potential for defensive line, just need more reps you think?

PP: Excited to see where this group can go. Lose impact players like Nixon and Chauncey and Hef, excited to see who's next to make an impact. Mentioned some guys and then you have Logan Lee and Chris Reames working back in there too.

Q: Your secondary was top of the Big Ten in interceptions. What specific strengths and weaknesses are you looking at in this spring?

PP: Different challenges every year. Trying to add more depth on the back end. Every year you're trying to build a team. Lost 7-8 guys that were productive players, so now you're building a new chemistry, new depth. Everybody is growing as a team and that's the best thing. Everybody is learning and it's good to see.

Q: What is the challenge of reloading DL year after year and how do you maintain that?

PP: One thing that is consistent is the system. Guys are getting reps in practice, although missing last spring hurt, but foundation has always been there. They're all focused on getting better and playing as a championship level team. I think guys have all bought in and more times on the field, the better your chances of being consistent. Our standards have not changed. One has always been don't give up explosive plays and last year finished No. 1. Our kids understand our standards and do a good job with them.

Q: We were robbed a little bit when mono held Jack Campbell back last year. He really made an impact when he got in there. What's his upside? Where does Jestin Jacobs fit in? Can he play LEO?

PP: Jack Campbell is a very competitive player. Jestin can play outside linebacker, WILL linebacker. Campbell can play MIKE or WILL, same for Benson. We play them at both. Jestin has a lot of ability and he's improving every day. Do we play more 3 linebackers with him there or more CASH? Opponent and game situation will determine some of that.

Q: Do you feel like the 4-2-5 is well suited to push back against modern college offense?

PP: Yeah. Obviously we're going to play the situations, but having Dane there allows us to do some things and get Merriweather on the field at the same time. It's hard to play defense nowadays. Nick Saban was talking about it the other day, about how many points you need to average per game. It's a challenge. We've got to keep working and go with the flow. It's a lot easier being an offensive guy than a defensive guy.

Q: Hankins and Merriweather leading voices last summer. How were you able to establish trust with them in returning to the program?

PP: I didn't have any problems with them speaking their opinions. I have relationships with my players and recruited them. I didn't have an issue with any of it.

Q: Dane Belton, first spring ball. What kind of progress has he made? Will he float back and forth?

PP: Yes, I think he's more apt to do both. I've got him at strong safety and then when we run CASH, he's down there. He really made some good plays the more the season went on last year. Probably put too much on his plate as a freshman, but he's grown because of it and really doing a nice job now.

Q: Do you see Amani Hooker as the prototype in terms of athletic ability at CASH? Belton kind of fits that?

PP: Were you tapping our meetings today? We just had a big discussion about how we look at that actually. Right now, with Dane, it's about what we're asking him to do. Are we asking him to play man to man or zone or do you want to put a corner in there and play more man to man with someone like Hankins or Moss or Roberts or Harris. More of a nickel or dime compared to CASH zone concepts.

Q: Depends who opponent has in the slot?

PP: Yeah, I think so. We're still evaluating that, but we like to get the best guys on the field to help us win. Don't want to see a good player sitting on the sidelines if he can help us win.

Q: We've heard a lot about John Waggoner. What do you see from him and his growth? Is he more of an edge guy now?

PP: He's playing at left end right now and we're very pleased with what he's giving us. He's done a really good job and look forward to seeing how he keeps growing. We did think about him inside last year, but with Noah and Jones and Black inside, we can keep him outside right now. Pretty set on the two deep there right now. I'm looking forward to us having at least 10 guys that could get in there and play.