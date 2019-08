Levi and Landan Paulsen started on the offensive line together in high school. In the first game of their senior season at Iowa, the in-state duo may have the opportunity to occupy both guard spots on the offensive line for the Hawkeyes. Levi Paulsen was all smiles when he discussed the possibility of starting with his brother and he beamed with pride at the progress his twin has made in the last couple of seasons to earn this opportunity.