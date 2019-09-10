Landan Paulsen didn't know when his opportunity would come, but he knew that if he did things the right way, he could put himself in position to get into the mix for playing time for the Hawkeyes. After battling various injuries for three years, Paulsen spent his time studying the example that Cole Croston was setting every day on and off the field and followed it. Now, he's healthy and in the starting lineup at guard. More importantly, he's paying it forward by setting the example for the young offensive lineman in the Iowa program.

