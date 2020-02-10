The up and down season on and off the court for Cordell Pemsl continued early Monday morning.



The redshirt junior forward from Dubuque, IA was charged with driving while his license was revoked after being pulled over for a broken taillight in Iowa City. As a result, Pemsl will be suspended for the second time this season and miss Iowa's game Thursday at Indiana.



Pemsl was suspended earlier this season for two games following being charged with an OWI in September. Following that arrest, he was immediately suspended from all team activities for an extended period of time.



Pemsl has played in 22 games this season and is averaging 2.4 points per game. He is expected to return to action on Sunday when Iowa travels to play at Minnesota.





