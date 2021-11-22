Perkins continues strong play

Tony Perkins has always been a confident player, but at the college level it's growing with each game. The reserve shooting guard had his second very strong scoring game in a row on Monday might in Iowa's 109-61 victory over Western Michigan. Perkins chipped in with 15 points and a pair of steals.

He discusses how his game is developing, especially as an outside shooter, the comfort level he has with Ahron Ulis, who had a career high eight assists, and throwing down a dunk in the game tonight.

