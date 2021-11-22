 HawkeyeReport - Perkins continues strong play
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-22 22:01:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Perkins continues strong play

Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

Tony Perkins has always been a confident player, but at the college level it's growing with each game. The reserve shooting guard had his second very strong scoring game in a row on Monday might in Iowa's 109-61 victory over Western Michigan. Perkins chipped in with 15 points and a pair of steals.

He discusses how his game is developing, especially as an outside shooter, the comfort level he has with Ahron Ulis, who had a career high eight assists, and throwing down a dunk in the game tonight.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}