Perkins focused on improving his game

Tony Perkins saw his minutes increase as the season went on, including averaging 24.3 minutes per game over the final nine games of the season. After starting in zero of the first 19 games of the season, Perkins got the starting spot for the final 15 games of the season.

Perkins met with the media Tuesday afternoon to talk about how the team could look this season with fast guards and a longer team overall. He also talks about improving his shot and creating a spark on the court.



