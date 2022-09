It was a tough day for the Iowa offense, led by Spencer Petras. The Iowa signal caller struggled with his timing and hitting receivers in stride while completing just 11 of 25 passes for only 109 yards. He also threw one interception and was sacked twice in Iowa's 7-3 win over South Dakota State.



He discusses his performance and the play of the Iowa offense and how they will move forward from this one after learning in the film room.