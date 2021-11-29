Petras back to the top of the depth chart

After starting the first nine games of the season, it appears that Spencer Petras will be back in that role in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Following the win over Nebraska last Friday, Kirk Ferentz was asked who his starting quarterback would be if they were going to play in the title game. Ferentz chuckled and said he would promise to let us know on Tuesday, when Iowa would hold their weekly press conference if they were playing in the title game.

On Sunday, Ferentz again declined to name a starter and said he would let everyone know on Tuesday.

Apparently he didn’t want to wait that long. Monday Iowa released their two deeps for the title tilt against Michigan and it listed Petras as the starter and Alex Padilla as the backup quarterback.

Padilla came in to relieve Petras after three series against Northwestern and led Iowa to a 17-12 victory in Evanston. He started the next week against Minnesota, when Petras was not fully healthy and the Hawkeyes won that game 27-22. Then he quarterbacked the Hawkeyes to a 33-23 win over Illinois.

However, after a slow start against Nebraska, Ferentz decided to bring back Petras as the Iowa quarterback to start the second half against Nebraska. He helped to rally Iowa from a 21-6 deficit in the third quarter to a 28-21 victory.

Petras has completed 137 of 263 passes for 1,532 yards. He has led Iowa to a 13-4 record as a starter in the last two seasons.