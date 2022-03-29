Petras likes having Ferentz as QB coach

It's been a bit of a change in the off-season for Spencer Petras.



The Iowa quarterback had to deal with the continued recovery from an injury sustained in the Big Ten title game. He also saw Ken O'Keefe, his quarterback coach, decide to retire and saw his offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz, take over that job.



Petas discusses why he views it as a positive that Ferentz will be coaching the quarterback position and how that will improve communication. He also discusses his relationship with new offensive analyst Jon Budmayr and how they have connected right away as quarterbacks.

