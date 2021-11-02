Petras on facing Northwestern

Last season Spencer Petras faced Northwestern in his second college start. In the second half of the game a veteran and talented Wildcat defense took advantage of a young quarterback and picked him off three times in a one point loss for the Hawkeyes.



Petras gets a second swing at the Wildcats this year. However, this time around the defense has a new coordinator and most of the veteran players have moved on from playing at the college level. He discusses what he has seen from them this year, the new wrinkles from the defensive coordinator, and the Iowa offense continuing to chip away.

