HawkeyeReport - Petras on the win over Wisconsin

Spencer Petas is a California kid, but he's grown in his level of comfort with the cold winters in Iowa. He's also gotten comfortable throwing a football around in the snow. The Iowa signal caller guided the Hawkeyes to their sixth straight victory on Saturday afternoon thanks to his 14-25 for 211 yard performance against Wisconsin. Following the victory, Petras discussed playing in less than ideal conditions, hitting big plays to Ihmir Smith-Marsette for touchdowns, and the overall play of the Iowa offense in the game.

