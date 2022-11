The first start as Iowa's quarterback for Spencer Petras was at Purdue. That was a tough day for the Iowa offense, who uncharacteristically committed several penalties and had a few turnovers. Petras gets his second shot in West Lafayette this Saturday when the Hawkeyes travel to Purdue.



Petras discusses what he has seen on film from the Boilermaker defense and if there have been any changes with a different defensive coordinator. He also talks about his relationship with former Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones and how they have been staying in touch via text messages during the season and including this week heading into the game.