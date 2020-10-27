HawkeyeReport - Petras preps for Wildcats

With one start under his belt, Spencer Petras will face an upgrade as far as an opposing defense on Saturday when Iowa hosts Northwestern. Petras discusses his thoughts on what the film review showed from his first start, what he has seen from the Wildcats defense, and his thoughts on the play of Sam LaPorta and Tyler Goodson.



Q: What are your thoughts on Sam LaPorta and his play?

PETRAS: Sam is a really good player. I think he has developed a lot and I think he understands how you beat coverage, which is what you want out of our tight end. He’s a really good athlete who can make a lot of plays.

Q: After the game you said you wanted to review the tape before assessing your performance. What were some things, both positive and negative, that stood out?

PETRAS: I think I need to be more consistent. All my focus is now on Northwestern I put Purdue to bed on Sunday and now I am focused on beating Northwestern.

Q: Not sure if you have seen what’s going on with Wisconsin and their quarterbacks and Covid, but what kind of protocols do you guys have in place with your position group so the whole room doesn’t get infected?

PETRAS: We are very aware of the virus and we talk about it all the time. We have to respect the virus and makes sure we are aware of it. All of us quarterbacks realize that it’s a small room and we have to do what we can off the field to keep our circle small and continue to do our best to avoid getting it.

Q: Last week you were asked about what you might do during the anthem, but both teams were in the locker room. How was that told to you guys and how will it be handled this Saturday?

PETRAS: On Saturday we have a schedule and the way our game day operations is different than Purdue, so we will be out there. We are always out there for home games.

Q: What have you seen from Northwestern’s defense on film? How do you beat them?

PETRAS: They are very well coached, a disciplined team, and they have a lot of talent. They have really good linebackers and defensive backs so we have to bring our A game. We have to prepare really well in practice because they are a very good team.

Q: Some of the receivers might not have been happy with their performance. What were your conversations in the past few days about chemistry and being on the same page?

PETRAS: The big thing for us is we have to watch the tape on Northwestern and see what we can take advantage of and we will get the receivers the ball as much as we can and go from there.

Q: Is there any sense of urgency this week? You guys have dropped one in the division and this is obviously a shorter season.

PETRAS: We have eight plus one and every game is important, so the sense of urgency has been there since the beginning. Any Big Ten game is an important game and we have to play our best on Saturday.

Q: There is an election in a week. I know you guys have had more open conversations in the last few months, is it something you can openly discuss in the facility?

PETRAS: I think it’s something they can openly discuss if they choose to do so. I know Commissioner Warren has been big into getting everyone registered to vote and there has been a lot of talk about it. Sam Brincks has been sending out stuff on voter registration and we are encouraging everyone to vote and respecting both sides of the aisle.

Q: You said you couldn’t grade yourself, what could you say about the film when you watched it?

PETRAS: Yeah, I watched the tape. There was some good things and there are some thing I wish I could go back and change. The focus now is on Northwestern and having a good week of practice.

Q: What were your thoughts on the play of Tyler Goodson?

PETRAS: Yeah, he is a dynamic guys and explosive with the ball in his hands. He does that every day and heis a really talented guy.