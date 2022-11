It's been two good weeks for Spencer Petras and the Iowa offense. The Hawkeyes have put up 33 and 24 points in the past two games and the critics have been muted in their comments.



Petras faces a much tougher challenge this weekend when Iowa hosts a very strong Wisconsin defense. The senior signal caller discusses what he sees from the Badgers defense, particularly in the secondary. He also talks about the if Jon Budmayr is helping with the game planning this week and a fun story about Kaleb Johnson on the first day of practice in the fall.