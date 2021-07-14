Petras putting in work

Spencer Petras is well aware of the microscope that his play was under last year what it will be like this fall with fans back in the stands. To that end, Petras has been focused on improving his play and working with quarterback coach Tony Racioppi on two different occasions this year.



Petras discusses the work he has done with the New Jersey quarterback coach, what they have been working on when they get together, the development of that relationship, and being able to work last week once again with Nate Stanley.

