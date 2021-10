The Purdue game last year was the first career start for Spencer Petras. That loss has stuck with the Iowa quarterback for a year and he views this week as a chance to right a wrong on the football field.



Petras discusses what he has seen from the Purdue defense this year and how they have changed with a new defensive coordinator. He also looks back at last year's game and discusses how this team has kept their week to week focus coming of a huge win this past Saturday.