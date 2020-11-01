HawkeyeReport - Petras talks second half struggles

For the second straight week, Spencer Petras and the Iowa offense struggled to put points on the board after halftime. After scoring three points last week, the Hawkeyes didn't muster a point after the break. Petras discusses what he saw from the Northwestern defense and how the offense can get better moving forward.



Q: How frustrating was the second half and not being able to put up any points?

PETRAS: It was very frustrating. Credit to Northwestern. They had a really solid half and played well. That’s part of football. It’s very competitive and I wish we could have done more, but you give credit to Northwestern.

Q: After the first two games, where do you see ways for you to improve? Is it touch on some of the passes or forcing it to certain players? How do you assess yourself right now?

PETRAS: The big theme after last week was making sure I go through my progression and not force anything. I will have wait and see the tape, but I think I did a better job of that today. I think the theme for the offense and really all of us is that we are really close and it’s just better execution. We are back to the drawing board this week, but we are close.

Q: You ran the ball well last week, but not as well today. What did you see there today?

PETRAS: That’s Northwestern for you. When they play Cover Four, their safeties are in the fit and they are coming hard trying to stop the run. And they have a lot of good run stopping pressure. That’s kind of who they are. They force you to take what’s there and play sound football for 60 minutes. They played well and it worked today.

Q: What defensive adjustments did they make during the game because you were pretty effective earlier in the game?

PETRAS: I think they just mixed things up. They disguised things really well. They started rolling down on Ihmir and tried to take him away. In those two minutes drives they play a lot of eight man coverages where they basically they are forcing you to earn it all the way down the field. We were successful here and there, but not enough to get the win.

Q: On the first touchdown to Brandon Smith, when you throw that up in one on one coverage what are you thinking about after you release the ball?

PETRAS: Brandon is an incredible player and you have seen that during his career here. I have been here three years with him and any time he has a chance he’s going to come down with it. He made a great play on that and that’s the kind of player he is. He’s extremely competitive, aggressive, and when the ball is in the air he goes and gets it.

Q: In two games you are sitting at three points in the second half. What do you need to do to spark the offense in the second half?

PETRAS: I think it is just execution across the board. The common there is starting really well and then sustaining it. That comes down to us being more detailed and having better preparation, really everything just needs to be better. We are close. We are really close and we have to just keep pushing.

Q: Three points in second half in two weeks, is it a coincidence that it’s happening or do things just tighten up defensively? What do you think is happening?

PETRAS: Credit to Northwestern today. They played really well. It’s Big Ten football and they are a really good team. Defensively they got us.

Q: On the interception early in the fourth quarter it bounced off LaPorta’s hands. What was going on during that play and did you feel like you threw it too hard?

PETRAS: No, I think I just put it out a little too far in front of him. It’s a game of inches and it’s close and it was just a little too far out front.

Q: What adjustments did Northwestern make in the second half?

PETRAS: They came out early and tried to pressure us to try and stop the run. Then they really took away some of the things that we were doing in the pass game. They just played well. They are a disciplined team that’s really well coached. Their defensive coordinator is really smart so they had a really good game plan.