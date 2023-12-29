Ahead of Monday's Citrus Bowl (12 PM CT, ABC) between #17 Iowa and #21 Tennessee, coordinators from both staffs met with the media on Friday. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and starting middle linebacker Jay Higgins discussed the challenges posed by Tennessee's offense, as well as what has made this year's Hawkeye defense so tough. When asked about changes to the Tennessee offense with true freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava under center instead of Joe Milton III, Phil Parker said it wouldn't impact Iowa's preparations too much. "Well, I don't think the offense is going to change," Parker said. "It’s been very similar to what he's done in the past. But I think we have about 54 snaps on him. They are running the same offense but he is a little bit different in style. Probably runs maybe a little bit better. I'm sure they have got some other things up their sleeve of what they want to do with them." Parker also discussed the lack of tape on Iamaleava, but emphasized that a cornerstone of Iowa's defense is treating every opponent as important and capable. "I think when you see a guy on the field and you see the way he moves and see how he can throw the ball and his running ability that you have to be concerned about that," said Parker. "If a guy is on the field, if somebody is out there playing, you've got to respect everybody you're playing. I always believe that this is the best opponent. Everybody is going to play their best. We want them to play their best and hopefully that we can meet their challenge to go play against them," Parker explained. "But we take it -- you know, everybody, doesn't matter whether they are the first-time starter, fifth or they have five snaps or if they had 25 snaps or if they had 400. They are all treated the same; that's the best guy we are playing, and [our guys] better be on [their] game." Parker noted that Tennessee's offense had strengths on the outside, but that it would still come down to Iowa being able to stop the Volunteer running game. "It's going to be a challenge for us and we are going to be have to to be able to match their talent outside with the wide receivers they have and the ability to stop the run," said Parker. "I think that's the most important thing that we have to do in any game. You have to make sure you stop the run and try to make them pass it." Parker also discussed the importance of preventing big plays against Tennessee. The Volunteers rank 10th nationally in plays of 40+ yards this season, with 21. Iowa has only allowed five plays of 40+ yards this season, which is 5th best nationally. "They have a lot of explosive plays and one of our goals is making sure that we don't give up explosive plays. So it's definitely a challenge in that way," Parker noted.

Parker discussed the development of Xavier Nwankpa as well. A year ago, Nwankpa made his first career start in Iowa's win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Parker noted that Nwankpa's understanding of the game and his role in Iowa's defense has come a long way since that game. "Last year he was just so young and probably not as vocal and not understanding exactly what he had to do in the system," Parker explained. "I think he knows the system really well, knows where he fits in. What I've seen, he has been playing with a little bit better leverage, and his ability to get to the ball a little bit better. The change of direction has improved. So I'm really pleased the way he's going. Like everybody else, we want him to keep growing and improving, and I think he's doing that. I'm really excited to see what he's doing. He's coming back." When asked where this year's Iowa defense ranks among the best units he's coached during his 25 years at Iowa, Parker was full of praise. "It's up there pretty high," he said. "Any time you're only giving up 13 points a game or 13.2, whatever it is, I just think every team is different, and the character of this team and the bond that I think the coaches have with the players has been second-to-none. It's really been good." "It's like it runs itself a little bit," he added. "We have meetings there, back in the office and they get out of meetings, they grab their dinners and they are back in the meeting rooms with themselves and kick us out, if you know what I mean." Parker also discussed the effectiveness of the Iowa defensive staff and the continuity Iowa has enjoyed on that side of the ball. 'Well, obviously [defensive line coach Kelvin Bell] I recruited out of high school. So it's kind of interesting that he came and was on our team then early. We won't go back that far," Parker said. "I just think they did such a good job, you know what I mean. We have a lot of good guys in the room over there, not only the coaches to help us out; the staff, we have been around each other for a long time and we know what we have to do to solve our problems and we know our issues and what we have to do." "And then there's also these other guys that we call boots on the ground that do a lot for us that sometimes give us so much information and makes the thing run so smoothly that we are able to spend more time with our players and give them more information to help them play better," Parker added. "I think just knowing each other and how we work together has really been good."

Iowa middle linebacker and team captain Jay Higgins echoed Parker's comments. "I definitely attest to the effort that the staff has. Everybody takes their job so serious," Higgins noted. "As players, we can obviously tell the buy-in and sacrifices from our coaching, and we truly appreciate that. Any time our coach with put us in a better situation, make anything easier on us, we know they are always trying to find answers to do that." Higgins also discussed his decision to come back to Iowa for another season in 2024. "Over the last four years, I built a great relationship with obviously my teammates, and obviously the coaching staff that the University of Iowa has. Just the environment that puts the players first; I felt like if I came back another year, I could be a better football player," said Higgins. "You know, having Coach Parker, having Coach [Seth] Wallace being the two guys I spend most of my time with, I felt like that was an easy decision for me, really, to make any decision on. Just like improving my game and doing things that I feel I can get better at." And, yes, Higgins is trying to get some of those teammates to also join him in returning for one more year in 2024. "I'm working on trying to recruit some guys who have got some degrees. But I told them, you know, the standard is going to stay the same. If those guys stay or leave, they are always welcome with open arms. It will be fun to go out there and play football with some of my best friends for one more year." Finally, Roy Higgins, Jay's father, is noted for exclaiming "Hawks" on Twitter, with the number of Hawks per tweet increasing throughout the 2023 season. The younger Higgins was asked if there was a limit on how many "Hawks" Roy might get to between now and next season. "He told me he's going to take it easy next season but I don't believe that for one bit. So neither should you guys," Higgins laughed.