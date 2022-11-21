IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is one of 15 coaches named as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches. The announcement was made Monday by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation. This marks the second straight season Parker has been named a semifinalist.

Parker is in his 24th season on the Iowa coaching staff, serving his 11th season as defensive coordinator. He also coaches the defensive secondary. He is the longest tenured defensive coordinator in the nation.

Iowa has posted a 7-4 record to date, winning its last four contests. The Hawkeyes are third nationally in defensive touchdowns (four), while also recording two safeties. Iowa’s 4.01 yards allowed per play ranks as the best in the nation since 2011 (Alabama).

In overall defense, the Hawkeyes are fourth in pass efficiency (103.10), fifth in scoring (13.5), sixth in total defense (273.3), sixth in passing yards allowed (164.4), 14th in first down defense (176), 15th in interceptions (13), 17th in rushing defense (108.9), and 20th in third-down defense (.322).

Iowa has held eight opponents to 10 points or less, the best for an Iowa defense since 1929. Five opponents have gained less than 200 yards total offense and seven have gained less than 100 rushing yards. Ten of 11 opponents have not reached their season scoring average and all 11 have failed to reach their total offense season average.

In 2021, the Hawkeyes led the nation with a school-record 25 interceptions while posting a 10-4 overall record and winning the Big Ten West Division. Iowa was third in turnovers gained, sixth in pass efficiency defense, seventh in defensive touchdowns, 13th in rushing defense and scoring defense and 18th in total defense.

Former Iowa defensive coordinator Norm Parker was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2004 and 2005.

Iowa (7-4, 5-3) closes the regular season Friday, hosting Nebraska (3-8, 206) at 3:01 p.m. The game will be broadcast on BTN.